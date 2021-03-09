Thorstenson’s Lazy TV Ranch 40th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Dennis Ginkens

Date: Mar. 6, 2021

Location: At the ranch, Selby, SD

Owners: Vaughn and Wendy Thorstenson, Brian and DeDee Begeman, Levi and Gina Goetz

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Averages:

134 Balancer Bulls – $4,824

39 Angus Bulls – $3,500

173 Total Bulls – $4,527

A warm, sunny day and a quality set of bulls welcomed cattle enthusiasts to the 40th Annual Lazy TV Ranch Bull Sale at the Ranch in Selby, SD, on Saturday, March 6. A sizeable crowd and active internet bidding sold cattle into 13 states.

Top Selling Bulls:

$13,000 – Lot 4 Lazy TV Cowboy H481, a Feb. 6, 2020 black Balancer sired by Musgrave Cowboy 668-00649, to Plateau Gelbvieh, Peetz, Colorado

$11,000 – Lot 1 Lazy TV 38 Special H637, a Feb. 12, 2020 black Balancer sired by Baldridge 38 Special, to Derek Stuecken, Freeburg, Missouri

$11,000 – Lot 2 Lazy TV Tahoe H452, a Jan. 20, 2020 black Balancer sired by Tehama Tahoe B767, to John Haefner, Glenham, South Dakota

$11, 000 – Lot 103 Lazy TV Merlin H539, a Feb. 16, 2020 red Balancer sired by WFL Merlin 018A, to Merle Hicks, Martin, South Dakota

$10,500 – Lot 8 Lazy TV Rapture H616, a Jan. 28, 2020 black Balancer sired by Lazy TV Rapture D100, to Merle Hicks, Martin, South Dakota

$10,000 – Lot 3 Lazy TV Whirlwind H594, a Jan. 19, 2020 black Balancer sired by DBRG Whirlwind 735E, to Montgomery Gelbvieh, Amarillo, Texas

Ernie Wertz, McLaughlin, South Dakota, and Justin Schott, Loretto, Minnesota, chose several quality red Balancer bulls.

