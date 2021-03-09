 Thorstenson’s Lazy TV Ranch 40th Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com
Thorstenson’s Lazy TV Ranch 40th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Dennis Ginkens

Date: Mar. 6, 2021

Location: At the ranch, Selby, SD

Owners: Vaughn and Wendy Thorstenson, Brian and DeDee Begeman, Levi and Gina Goetz

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Averages:

134 Balancer Bulls – $4,824

39 Angus Bulls – $3,500

173 Total Bulls – $4,527

A warm, sunny day and a quality set of bulls welcomed cattle enthusiasts to the 40th Annual Lazy TV Ranch Bull Sale at the Ranch in Selby, SD, on Saturday, March 6. A sizeable crowd and active internet bidding sold cattle into 13 states.

Top Selling Bulls:

$13,000 – Lot 4 Lazy TV Cowboy H481, a Feb. 6, 2020 black Balancer sired by Musgrave Cowboy 668-00649, to Plateau Gelbvieh, Peetz, Colorado

$11,000 – Lot 1 Lazy TV 38 Special H637, a Feb. 12, 2020 black Balancer sired by Baldridge 38 Special, to Derek Stuecken, Freeburg, Missouri

$11,000 – Lot 2 Lazy TV Tahoe H452, a Jan. 20, 2020 black Balancer sired by Tehama Tahoe B767, to John Haefner, Glenham, South Dakota

$11, 000 – Lot 103 Lazy TV Merlin H539, a Feb. 16, 2020 red Balancer sired by WFL Merlin 018A, to Merle Hicks, Martin, South Dakota

$10,500 – Lot 8 Lazy TV Rapture H616, a Jan. 28, 2020 black Balancer sired by Lazy TV Rapture D100, to Merle Hicks, Martin, South Dakota

$10,000 – Lot 3 Lazy TV Whirlwind H594, a Jan. 19, 2020 black Balancer sired by DBRG Whirlwind 735E, to Montgomery Gelbvieh, Amarillo, Texas

Ernie Wertz, McLaughlin, South Dakota, and Justin Schott, Loretto, Minnesota, chose several quality red Balancer bulls.
New customers Matt and Nicole Bartelt, Waubay, South Dakota, selected a red Balancer herdsire.

 

