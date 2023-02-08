 TJS Red Angus 15th Annual “Red Truck” Sale | TSLN.com
TJS Red Angus 15th Annual “Red Truck” Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date:  Feb. 3, 2023

Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, Wyoming

Auctioneer:  Ty Thompson

Sale Management: Seth Leachman

Averages:   134 Red Angus Bulls – $5,888

 TJS Red Angus from Lodge Grass, Montana, hosted a huge crowd for their sale. The Shick family, consisting of Tim and Julie and their son, Cash, presented an outstanding set of two-year-old bulls. All bulls had PAP scores, and each were parent verified through DNA analysis. This was a very strong sale, with many repeat buyers.                      

Top Selling Red Angus Bulls:

Lot 57: $11,250 to Dwyer Red Angus, Sidney, Montana – 5L Like a Boss 8986-283F x TJS BUF CRK The Legend Z025

Lot 13: $10,250 to Bowles J-5-Reds, Chinook, Montana – TJS Birthright E118 x Badlands Cinched 521C

Lot 2: $10,000 to Dwyer Red Angus, Sidney, Montana – Red U2 Nova 627F x 5L Blockade 2218-30B

Lot 9: $10,000 to Smith Sheep, Douglas, Wyoming – EGL Guidance 9117 x 5L The Bond 600-02Z.

Lot 132: $9,000 to Laramie Cattle Co., Carpenter, Wyoming – JVC Cavalry V3326 x Coleman Charlo 0256.

Lot 134: $9,000 to Laramie Cattle Co., Carpenter, Wyoming – Coleman Bravo 6313 x Reisig CA Priority 536.

Jerry Senn bought a new herd bull in Lot 69 for his Red Angus operation at Opal, South Dakota.
TJS-Red-Ang-Senn
Hunter Peterson, Buffalo, Wyoming, bought Lot 80.
Repeat customers, John and Taylor Kinchen, Kaycee, Wyoming, bought two bulls.
