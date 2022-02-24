Tokach Angus Ranch Cutting Edge Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 21, 2022

Location: Sale held at Kist Livestock, Mandan, ND

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

100 Yearling Angus bulls – $4,370

30 Registered Bred Heifers – $3,192

20 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,336

Richard and Kathy along with Ben and Natalie, Bentley and Briar Tokach held the 47th Annual Tokach Angus sale at Kist Livestock on Feb. 21. There was a very nice crowd that weathered the stormy, blustery, windy weather and made it to town for the sale. They were not disappointed on the quality of growth bulls with calving ease offered by the Tokach family. Bulls with extra performance and eye appeal.

The bred females, both registered and commercial will continue on to make excellent brood cows at their new homes.

Top selling bull was lot 5, Tokach Growth Fund 1588, 2/9/21 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund x S Whitlock 179 to Jordan Chaput, Red Lake Falls, MN for $10,500.

Also at $10,500 was lot 27, Tokach Commodore 1684, 2/22/21 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 x Connealy Arsenal 2147 to Schmidt Angus, Solen, ND.

Lot 64, Tokach Plus One 1510, 1/29/21 son of E&B Plus One x S Whitlock 179 to Greg Svenningson, Valley, City, ND for $10,000.

Lot 1, Tokach Growth Fund 1504, 1/29/21 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund x Connealy Arsenal 2174 to Greg Svenningson Valley City, ND for $9,500.

Lot 41, Tokach Niagra 1574, 2/8/21 son of x Connealy Confidence 0100 to James Mansfield, Kadoka, SD for $8,500.

Lot 46, Tokach Niagra 1629, 2/14/21 son of S S Niagra Z29 x SydGen Mandate 6079 to Jake Tiegs, Mantador, ND for $8,500.

Two registered heifers topped out at $4,250 each.

Lot 125, Tokach Lady Rito 0553, 2/9/20 daughter of KCF Bennett TheRock A472 due in Mar. to E&B Plus One sold to Ridl Angus, Dickinson, ND.

Lot 133, Tokach Lady Rito 0657, 2/23/20 daughter of S S Niagra due to Tehama Tahoe in Mar. to Odde Ranch, Mound City, SD

Greg Svenningson, Valley City, ND repeat Tokach Angus bull buyer.



The Johannsens from Lake George, MN, got some Tokach Angus bulls.

