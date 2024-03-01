Tokach Angus Ranch Cutting Edge Genetics 49th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Feb. 19, 2024



Location: Kist Livestock Auction, Mandan, ND



Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs



Averages:

104 Yearling Angus bulls – $5,563

29 Registered Angus bred heifers – $3,897

31 Commercial Angus bred heifers – $3,200





Richard and Kathy Tokach along with Ben and Natalie and family hosted the 49th Annual Tokach Angus sale at Kist Livestock, Mandan, ND. This is a family operation, committed to producing profitable, reliable Angus seedstock to their customers. Cattle with with plenty of bred in performance and calving ease.



Top selling bull was lot 52, Tokach Pacific 3213, March 3, 2023, son of Sterling Pacific 904 x S Whitlock 179 to Brooks Chalky Butte Ranch, Bowman, ND for $14,500.



Lot 39, Tokach Commodore 3049, February 16, 2023 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 x Tokach Cash C118 to Schmidt Angus, Solen, ND for $10,000.



Lot 36, Tokach Commodore 3107, February 21, 2023 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 x Musgrave 316 Stunner to Schmidt Angus, Solen, ND at $9,500.



Lot 49, Tokach Commodore 3066, February 18, 2023 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 x Tokach Excitement 0303 F532 to Jason Leiseth, Arnegard, ND for $9,500.



Top registered heifer was lot 139, Tokach Lady Rito 2677, February 28, 2022daughter of Deer Valley Growth Fund x Connealy Black Granite, sold bred to Tehama Tahoe, Ridl Angus, Dickinson, ND for $7,000.



Ben Tokach visiting with Levi Rue, Sheyenne, ND at the Tokach Angus sale. SRTokachBen___Levi





The Hintz family from Hanover, ND got some stock at the Tokach Angus sale. SRtokach-Hintz





Very nice crowd of bidders and buyers for the 49th Annual Tokach Angus Production sale. SRTokach-crowd



