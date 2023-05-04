Trask Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Date: April 18, 2023

Location: Philip Livestock Auction – Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Average:

77 registered Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $4,584

Longtime customers, Morris and Andy Linn, Elm Springs, South Dakota

SRTrask-Linn

A good crowd gathered at Philip Livestock with many repeat buyers, plus a host of new people, looking for good Angus bulls. Todd and Samra Trask, along with Evan and Jaymie Anderson, and Tyler Trask, brought their bulls to Philip Livestock and found great demand for these genetics.

With many calving ease bulls, there were many half-brothers in the offering. This was a strong sale for this family, and with their enthusiasm, this program will grow in the future!

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 5: $9,500 to Jim Wright, Parade, South Dakota – WR Full House x S Summit 956

Lot 56: $8,000 to Jim Wright, Parade, South Dakota – D U Defender 032 x Connealy Stingray 9618

Lot 20: $7,750 to Jim Witcher, Scenic, South Dakota – WR Full House x Basin Payweight 1682

Lot 4: $7,500 to Hoos Cow Angus, Rushville, Nebraska – WR Full House x SAV Rainfall 6846

Lot 29: $7,000 to Pat Trask, Wasta, South Dakota – WR Full House x Herbster Serviceman 544