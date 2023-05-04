Trask Angus Bull Sale
TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk
Date: April 18, 2023
Location: Philip Livestock Auction – Philip, SD
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Average:
77 registered Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $4,584
A good crowd gathered at Philip Livestock with many repeat buyers, plus a host of new people, looking for good Angus bulls. Todd and Samra Trask, along with Evan and Jaymie Anderson, and Tyler Trask, brought their bulls to Philip Livestock and found great demand for these genetics.
With many calving ease bulls, there were many half-brothers in the offering. This was a strong sale for this family, and with their enthusiasm, this program will grow in the future!
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 5: $9,500 to Jim Wright, Parade, South Dakota – WR Full House x S Summit 956
Lot 56: $8,000 to Jim Wright, Parade, South Dakota – D U Defender 032 x Connealy Stingray 9618
Lot 20: $7,750 to Jim Witcher, Scenic, South Dakota – WR Full House x Basin Payweight 1682
Lot 4: $7,500 to Hoos Cow Angus, Rushville, Nebraska – WR Full House x SAV Rainfall 6846
Lot 29: $7,000 to Pat Trask, Wasta, South Dakota – WR Full House x Herbster Serviceman 544