Trask & Peterson’s 30th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: March 9, 2021

Location: Philip Livestock Auction – Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages: $3,399, 72 registered yearling Angus bulls

A nice crowd gathered at Philip Livestock with many repeat buyers, plus a host of new people, looking for good Angus genetics. Todd and Samra Trask and Randy and Lois Peterson once again brought a well-grown set of bulls.

This program presents many calving-ease bulls, and this sound set of bulls will also add desirable maternal traits to the cowherd. Packed full of meat and muscle, these cattle have lots of eye appeal.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 17: $6,250 to Pat Trask, Wasta, South Dakota – Herbster Imprint 619 x Connealy Consensus 5788

Lot 4: $6,000 to Jim Wright, Parade, South Dakota – S Powerpoint WS 5503 x Herbster Serviceman 544

Lot 2: $5,500 to Jim Wright, Parade, South Dakota – Ingram Charcoal 7001 x S Summit 956

Lot 14: $5,500 to Sage Keegan, Wanblee, South Dakota – Herbster Increase 624 x Stevenson Rainmaker 1162

Lot 35: $5,500 to Scot Eisenbraun, Wall, South Dakota – Tehama Tahoe B767 x S Summit 956

Lot 54: $5,250 to Jim Wright, Parade, South Dakota – VAR Generation 2100 x Sitz Sensation 693A

Jim Wright, Parade, South Dakota, purchases some of the top bulls.

