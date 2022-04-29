Trask & Petersons’ 31st Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Apr. 19, 2022

Location: Philip Livestock Auction – Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

51 registered Yearling Angus Bulls – $2,966

Trask and Peterson brought perhaps the strongest set of bulls they’ve ever produced to Philip Livestock. Todd and Samra Trask and Randy and Lois Peterson, once again brought many calving ease bulls. This sound set of bulls will also add desirable maternal traits to the cow herd. This area was still looking for moisture, and some very good buys were made on this sale.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 2: $4,750 to Scot and Larry Eisenbraun, Wall, South Dakota – Herbster Imprint 619 x S Summit 956

Lot 15: $4,500 to Tom Grimes, Kadoka, South Dakota – Musgrave 316 Exclusive x Mogck Sure Shot

Lot 12: $4,000 to Spencer Cordes, Creighton, Nebraska – Rafter Q Raindance 98H x V A R Generation 2100

Lot 22: $4,000 to Spencer Cordes, Creighton, Nebraska – Coleman Bravo 6313 x V A R Generation 2100

Lot 29: $4,000 to Spencer Cordes, Creighton, Nebraska – Coleman Bravo 6313 x Herbster Increase 624

