Triple T Land and Livestock Annual Bull and Heifer Production Sale

David Tysdal giving his opening remarks.

TSLN Rep: Brady Williams



Date of Sale: Feb. 18, 2023



Location: Buffalo Livestock Marketing, Buffalo, WY



Auctioneer: Curt Westland



Averages:

39 yearling Bulls – $3,946



42 Yearling open heifers – $1,360





Triple T Land and Livestock held their annual sale at Buffalo Livestock Marketing in Buffalo, Wyoming. They had a nice group of bulls developed to show genetic potential and longevity. Pinnacle bank served up a great ribeye steak lunch. Congratulations on a nice sale.



Top bull was lot 1, TTT Wall Street 804 K29, 3/27/2022 son of Deer Valley Wall Street x GAR Prophet to Donna and Tracy Hunt, Newcastle, WY for $5,750.



Lot 27, TTT Wall Street 622 K43, 3/30/2022 son of Deer Valley Wall Street x GW Robust 6052 to Donna and Tracy Hunt, Newcastle, WY for $5,750.



Lot 11, TTT Wall Street 816 K22, 3/26/2022 son of Deer Valley Wall Street x GAR Composure to Harold Tysdal, Newcastle, WY for $4,750.



Lot 21, TTT Wall Street 909 K06, 3/21/2022 son of Deer Valley Wall Street x GAR Composure to AHT Cattle Company, Buffalo, WY for $4,750.

