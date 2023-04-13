Turtle Creek Angus and Ingalls Centennial Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: April 12, 2023



Location: Sale held at the ranch near Faith, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages

54 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $5,657

27 Yearling Commercial Angus Heifers avg. $1,425



Turtle Creek Angus, Ty & Kari Dieters and Ingalls Centennial Angus, Hugh & Eleanor Ingalls held their annual production sale at the ranch near Faith, SD on April 12. The barn was full of neighbors, friends and bull buyers for the sale. Beautiful spring type day, excellent cattle and top notch people backing the cattle makes for a great sale.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 2020, TCAR Southern Son 2020, 2/25/2022 son of BUBS Southern Son 33C x Deep Creek Holiday 836 to Garrigan Land & Cattle, Dupree, SD for $8,500.



Lot 2041, TCAR Crossfire 2041, 3/11/2022 son of Spring Cove Crossfire 26H x Musgrave Aviator to Robert Ingalls, Faith, SD for $8,500.



Lot 2116, TCAR Southern Son 2116, 3/23/2022 son of TCAR Southern Son 0043 x Riverbend None Better Y095 to Thompson Ranch, Sturgis, SD for $8,500.



Lot 07, Centennial High Point 07, 2/17/2022 son of Deep Creek 38 Special 900 x JK High Point 745 to Dan Jordan, Faith, SD for $8,500.



Lot 444, Centennial High Point 444, 3/13/2022 son of JK High Point 745 x Centennial Black Cedar 651 to Dan Jordan, Faith, SD for $8,000.



Ty Dieters welcoming the crowd to the Turtle Creek Angus and Ingalls Centennial Angus bull sale

srIngalls-Ty







Hugh and Eleanor Ingalls were front and center for the sale.

srIngallsHugh___Eleanor-1







Lawrence Ranch, Eagle Butte, SD. Repeat Turtle Creek Angus/Centennial Angus bull buyers.

srIngallsLawrence_





