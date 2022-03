Turtle River Cattle Company 14th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 27, 2022

Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

21 Red Angus Bulls – $4,110

10 Registered Bred Heifers – $3,875

11 Open Heifer Calves- $1,495

Lot 1, $11,000, NCRA/TRCC Thomas Jefferson 2, February 23, 2021, Thomas Jefferson 55602 x Bieber Spartacus A193, Cutting Edge Ranch, Steele, ND.

Lot 2, $7,500, TRCC Out In Front 12J, February 2, 2021, 5L Out In Front 1701-457B x Uriell Sequoya 1108, Claude Olson, Selby, SD.

Melvin Leland & Wade Moser.



Lot 4, $6,500, TRCC Spartacus 39J, February 15, 2021, Bieber Spartacus A193 x 5L Independence 560-298Y, Norman Bickel, Tuttle, ND.

Lot 6, $5,250, TRCC Full Disclosure 118J, March 9, 2021, SWC Full Disclosure 800F x Scott Direct Deposit 907, McGee Ranch, Rhame, ND.

TOP SELLING BRED HEIFER:

Lot 42, $5,250, TRCC Weeping Willow 12F, January 31, 2020, Bieber CL Atomic C218 x PIE Cinch 4126, sold bred to TRCC Lets Roll 37H, Cutting Edge Ranch, Steele, ND.