Urlacher Angus Annual Two-Year-Old Bull Sale

Date: Jan. 19, 2024

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar, Belle Fourche, SD

Averages:

45 Two-Year-Old Angus Bulls – $6,315

Merle Jost, Grassy Butte, North Dakota, bought Lot 33 srUrlacher-24-Jost

Darin and Bob Tenold, Reva, South Dakota, are longtime Urlacher customers. SRUrlacher-Tenold

After a week of very cold weather, Urlacher Angus hosted a nice crowd to produce a great sale for this Angus family. This very well-grown set of bulls sold at a fast pace, mainly to longtime repeat buyers.

Lot 8: $13,000 to Deron and Tina Lefor, Gladstone, North Dakota – Mogck Empire 110 x Mogck Direct Hit 566

Lot 3: $11,000 to Miller Ranch, Raleigh, North Dakota – Deer Valley Growth Fund x Mogck Bullseye

Lot 12: $7,750 to Gary Mailloux, Vale, South Dakota – Varilek Epic 9124 02 x WAR Alliance 9126 6006

Lot 22: $7,500 to Perry Rettinger, New England, North Dakota – Mogck Enhance 549 x Woodhill Foresight

Lot 35: $7,500 to Gary Mailloux, Vale, South Dakota – Varilek Epic 9124 02 x Quaker Hill Objective 3J15