Urlacher Angus Annual Two-Yr-Old Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar, Belle Fourche, SD

Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Averages: 52 Two-Year-Old Angus Bulls – $4,451

Gregg and Mary Urlacher brought, perhaps, their best set of registered two-year-old Angus bulls to Bowman Auction Market for their annual sale. Many repeat buyers competed on this good set of bulls. Urlacher Angus is located near Regent, North Dakota. These bulls were big and well-grown. The Urlachers have built a solid trust with many of their longtime customers.

Lot 26: $13,000 to Don Miller, Raleigh, North Dakota – Varilek Joe Canada 7250 39 x Lemmon Newsline C804.

Lot 1: $8,500 to Colin Schmidt, Manning, North Dakota – Sitz Bullseye 9994 x Mytty In Focus.

Lot 9: $8,500 to Marc Fridley, Taylor, North Dakota – Sitz Bullseye 9994 x Connealy Safe Lead.

Lot 16: $8,500 to L Double Bar, Rhame, North Dakota – Tokach Earnan 3751 x Bon View New Design 878.

Lot 10: $9,000 to Colin Schmidt, Manning, North Dakota – Sitz Bullseye 9994 x H A Image Maker 0415.

Lot 30: $7,000 to Casey Olson, Prairie City, South Dakota – Mohnen Renown 148 x Connealy Lead On.

Lot 13: $7,500 Perry Rettinger, New England, North Dakota – WCF Payout 6240 x Connealy Safe Lead.





Bill Brindley, Belle Fourche, SD got a couple Urlacher Angus bulls.

