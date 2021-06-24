Urlacher Angus Spring Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: June 7, 2021

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

Bulls – $3,583

Gregg and Mary Urlacher family brought a very powerful set of bulls to town for their 2nd Annual Spring Bull Sale. These bulls had been specifically selected for this sale out of the Jan. and Feb 2020, Spring 2019 and fall 2019 bull pens, bulls that have never been offered for sale before and backed by some of the top bloodlines in the Angus breed. The dry conditions region kept the crowd down a bit, but the buyers that were needing bulls got a lot of value for the dollar

Lot 29, UA Excitement 0471, January 3, 2020 son of Basin Excitement x KMK Alliance 6595 I87 to Ken Goroski, Wibaux, MT at $6,250.

Lot 2, UA Renegade 9430, June 24, 2019 son of Mohnen Renown 2747 x Connealy Safe Lead to DDF Farms, Bowman, ND for $5,250.

Lot 3, UA Renegade 6280, June 24, 2019 son of Mohnen Renown 2747 x BCC Bushwacker 41-93 to Tennant Ranch, Camp Crook, SD for $5,250.

Lot 8, UA Cash 6318, June 28, 2019 son of Tokach Cash C003 x TC Foreman 016 also sold to Tennant Ranch, Camp Crook, SD for $4,750.

Craig Mollman, Ludlow, SD got several Urlacher bulls.

