Urlacher Angus Spring Bull Sale

Date of Sale: June 5, 2023



Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

34 Two Year Old Angus Bulls Avg. $4,566

50 Yearling Angus open heifers avg. $1,800



Urlacher Angus, Gregg, Mary and family brought a nice selection of aged bulls town for their annual Spring Bull Sale. Bulls that were in range condition, fertility exam-ed and ready for heavy use. These bulls were specifically held back for this sale and had not been offered for sale before. Nice set of aged bulls, and fancy set of replacement heifer calves.



Top bull was lot 22, UA Pay Raise 1503, 8/21/2021 son of Tokach Pay Raise F017 x Quaker Hill Objective 3J15 to Darren Lefor, Gladstone, ND for $7,750.



Lot 15, UA Joe Canada 1821, 8/17/2021 son of Varilek Joe Canada 7250 39 x Ellingson Aberdeen 9020 to Duane Sattler, Richardton, ND for $6,500.



Lot 5, UA W Bulls Eye 1438, 8/14/2021 son of WAR Bullseye 546-884 x WAR Alliance 9126 6006 to Neal Kelner, Bowman, ND for $6,000.



Lot 6, UA Joe Canada 1896, 8/20/2021 son of Varilek Joe Canada 7250 39 x TC Power Stroke 4118 to Gary and Deb Mailloux, Vale, SD for $5,750.



Lot 17, UA Stunner 195 1518, 8/21/2021 son of UA Stunner 195 x Opp 062 Traveler 102 to Gary and Deb Mailloux, Vale, SD for $5,750.



