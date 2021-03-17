TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 16, 2021

Location: Mobridge Livestock, Mobridge, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

39 Yearling Bulls – $4,955

41 Two Year-Old Bulls – $3,580

3 Yearling Simmental bulls – $4,083

83 Total Bulls – $4,245

Great sale for the Van Beek Angus.

Lot 2 at $11,500, VBR GO28 8F44 Growth 4021, Dob 2-13-2020, Reg 19864642, Deer Valley Growth Fund x VBR 8F44 of 5145 Fortress sold to Oahe Hills Ranch & Premium Beef.

Lot1 at $9,500, VBR EASY NIGHTS G039, Dob 1-7-2020, Reg 19864690, Deer Valley Growth Fund x VBR 7160 of 2210 Intensity, sold to Oahe Hills Ranch & Premium Beef.

Lot 4 at $7,500 , VBR C011 of 8046 Casino, Dob 1-31-2020, Reg 19900843, Casino Bomber N33 x HAF Dakota Pride 8046 sold to Weiszhaar Ranch, Leola, South Dakota.

Lot 5 at $7,500, VBR G022 5145 7N23, Dob 2-8-2020, Reg 19864749, Deer Valley Growth Fund x Maplecrest Blackcap 5145, Sold to Lee Bender Mobridge, South Dakota.

Lot 12 at $7,500 VBR G036 6094 Growth, Dob 1-13-2020 Deer Valley Growth Fund x Maplecrest Fanny S6094 sold to Glen Hoffman, Long Lake, South Dakota.