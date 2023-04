Van Beek Angus

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: Marc 30, 2023



Location: Mobridge, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

60 Yearling Angus Bulls $5,146

21 Two Year Old Bulls $5,309

4 Yearling SimAngus Bulls $5,625





The Van Beek Family held their annual production sale March 30, 2023, at Mobridge Livestock. The sale was rescheduled due to old man winter but the turnout was great and the bull quality was tremendous. Congratulations on a very good sale.

TOP SELLING BULLS, Lot 13 $8,250, VBR 1211 OF G65 ICONIC X72, 1-18-22, son of DB ICONIC G95 X KB-EMMA G65, to Mark Van Beek, Pollock, SD.

Lot 1 $7,000, VBR G255 HIGH GAINER 5U22, 1-11-22, son of DEER VALLEY GROWTH FUND X VBR 5U22 OF 9901 UPSIDE, to John Morman Glen Ullin, ND.

Lot 4 $7,000, VBR C271 OF 7U49 GUARNATEE, 1-14-22, son of CRAWFORD GUARANTEE 9137 X VBR 7U49 OF IND9 UPSIDE, to Glen Hoffman, Long Lake, SD.

Lot 10 $7,000 VBR E231 OF 848 ENTICE X71, 1-18-22, son of MOGCK ENTICE X EWA 848 OF 678 PEYTON, to Mark Van Beek, Pollock, SD.

Lot 65 $7,000, VBR 176 OF 7UM8 N527, 4-23-22, son of VBR N527 OF OR04 NIAGRA X VBR 7UM8 OF 4TG1 UNO, to Brent Volk, Selfridge, ND.

Lot 74 $7,000 , VBR 181 OF 8P79 N527, 5-4-21, son of VBR N527 OF ORO4 NIAGRA X VBR 8P79 OF AO213 PROPHET, to Bruce Morman, Glen Ullin, ND.

Jeff Van Beek gives the opening statements

Darwin Rohrbach picked up a couple Van Beek bulls

