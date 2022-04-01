Van Beek Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 3/15/2022

Location: Mobridge Livestock, Mobridge, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages

51 Yearling Bulls avg. $4,711

18 Two-Yr. Old Bulls avg. $4,750

Jeff Van Beek and his crew at Van Beek Angus brought a very nice set of two year old and yearling Angus bulls to town for the sale. Jeff utilizes an extensive embryo transfer and AI program to offer his customers an excellent cross-section of bulls backed by top Angus genetics. Very nice sale for Van Beek Angus and a great prime rib served after the sale.

Lot 7, VBR H162 Of 5145 Home 301, January 25, 2021 son of GAR Home Town x GAR Prophet, to Steve Schauer, Ashley, ND for $10,000

Lot 8, VBR H164 Of 8F44 Home 7N22, January 24, 2021 son of GAR Home Town x KCF Bennett Fortress to Mark Van Beek, Pollock, SD for $8,000

Lot 13, VBR G159 Of 7U49 Growth, February 9, 2021 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund x Sitz Upside 547W to Lyle Vandervorste, Pollock, SD for $8,000

TOP SELLING TWO-YR. OLD BULLS:

Lot 57, VBR G029 8F44 Growth 4FP2, February 8, 2020 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund x KCF Bennett Fortress to Dale Veland, Ellendale, ND for $8,000

Lot 62, VBR 088 Of 6CP8 N527, April 6, 2020 son of VBR N527 Of 0R04 Niagara x Connealy Capitalist 028 to Glen Hoffman, Long Lake, SD for $8,000

Pries Ranch, Pierre, SD got Van Beek Angus bulls.



Archie Hulm and John Hoven both got Van Beek Angus bulls.



Jeff Van Beek at the Van Beek Angus sale.

