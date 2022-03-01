Varilek Angus 70th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Mark Hove

Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Location: At the ranch, south of Geddes, South Dakota

Auctioneers: Seth Weishaar and Dan Koupal

Averages:

46 reg. two-year-old Angus Bulls – $6,505

17 reg. eighteen month Angus Bulls – $7,912

108 reg. yearling Angus Bulls – $6,625

11 reg. Open Heifers – $4,164

This herd has a long history of producing outstanding Angus cattle in South Dakota. Many Pathfinder designations are in the bloodlines of this herd. DNA testing, EPDs, and carcass ultrasound are used to assure that bidders know exactly what they are buying. Their Angus profiles are confirmed with GE-EPDs.

Mick and Lynn Varilek, along with their son, Ross, continue breeding cattle to meet the demands of the beef industry. These cattle are bred, fed, and developed on the Varilek ranch. The large crowd and the excellent quality of these cattle made for a very strong sale.

Top Selling Yearling Angus Bulls:

Lot 30: $40,000 to Thorstenson Lazy TV Ranch, South Dakota – Varilek Monumental 9034 09 x Varilek Confidence 3004 0.

Lot 20: $16,000 to Weeks Ranch, Iowa – Varilek Monumental 9034 09 x Varilek Confidence 3004 0.

Lot 29: $15,000 to Taylor Ranch, Oklahoma – Varilek Monumental 9034 09 x BUBS Southern Charm AA31.

Lot 45: $12,000 to Michael Peters, Nebraska – Musgrave 316 Exclusive x Varilek Dependabull 5023 31.

Lot 65: $11,000 to Astleford Ranch, South Dakota – G A R Ashland x MGR Treasure.

Top Selling Fall Angus Bull:

Lot 121: $13,000 to Astleford Ranch, South Dakota – G A R Inertia x Bushs Easy Decision 98.

Top Selling Open Angus Heifer:

Lot 181: $13,000 to Pollard Farms, Oklahoma – Connealy Weigh Up 171 x KG Solution 0018.

Wade and Parker Andrews, Nenzel, Nebraska, bought bulls and heifers.



Greg Arendt, Valentine, Nebraska, visits with Kelly Ahart, Alcestor, South Dakota. Kelly bought Lot 118 at $9,500.

