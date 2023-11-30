Vermilion Fall Performance Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams

Date of Sale: Nov. 25, 2023

Location: Public Auction Yards Billings, MT

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins, Roger Jacobs, Bill Cook and Greg Goggins



Averages:

150 Older Bulls – $7,758

159 Yearling Bulls – $8,516

56 Registered Bred Heifers – $3,758

98 Registered Bred Cows – $4,068

1370 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,711

131 Commercial Bred Cows – $2,246





A great day spent at the Public Auction Yards selling some outstanding bulls and beautiful cows. Cows were big, fleshy and a really well put together set. The bulls were no different. Wonderful sale and production put on by the Goggins family and crew.



Top Bulls



Lot 182, Vermilion E Currency K213 February 27, 2022 son of Vermilion Currency sold to Spickler Ranch of Glenfield, ND for $33,000



Lot 102, Vermilion G017 Bomber K790 August 11, 2022 son of Vermilion Bomber G017 sold to Bob Stoddard of Newcastle, Wy for $30,000



Lot 27, Vermilion Flagstone K899 August 26, 2022 son of Baldridge Flagstone F411 sold to Bone Creek Angus of Eastend, SK, CN for $22,000



Lot 189, Vermilion King Air K047 January 28, 2022 son of Connealy King Air sold to Bone Creek Angus of Eastend, SK, CN for $20,000



Lot 11, Vermilion G077 Bomber K807 August 17, 2022 son of Vermilion Bomber G077 sold to Bob Stoddard of Newcastle, WY for $20,000



Lot 104, Vermilion G017 Bomber K782 August 14, 2022 son of Vermilion Bomber G017 sold to Clear Creek Angus of Chinook, MT for $19,000



Top Bred Cows



Lot 361 Vermilion Lass 6043 January 28, 2016 daughter of Connealy Countdown sold to Dye Ranch of Windham, MT for $10,000



Lot 372 Vermilion Lucy 6061 February 8, 2016 daughter of Sitz Conformation 689A sold to Colter Zentner of Bridger, MT for $10,000

Stoddard Ranch were in on the top selling bulls and left with a good set of Vermillion bulls. srvermilion-Stoddard

Spickler Ranch in Glenfield, ND were in on the top selling bull of the sale. srvermilion-Spickler_

LaCompte Ranch Studying the catalog for the next great purchase. srvermilion-LaCompte