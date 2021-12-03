Vermilion Ranch “Meating Industry Demands” Fall Performance Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: Nov. 27, 2021
Location: Public Auction Yards-Billings, Montana
Auctioneer: Joe Goggin, Roger Jacobs, Ty Thompson, Bill Cook, Greg Goggins
Averages:-
158 Fall Yearling Bulls – $6,888
138 Coming Two Year Old Bulls – $5717
52 Registered 7 Year Old Cows – $3,014
45 Registered Bred Heifers — $3,146
26 April Calving Registered Bred Cows – $2,577
28 April Calving Commercial Bred Cows – $2,182
992 Commercial A.I. Bred Heifers – $2,186
726 Commercial Pasture Bred Heifers – $1,756
1718 Total Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,004
Babe Goggins, family, and crew held the Annual Vermilion Ranch “Meating Industry Demands” Fall Performance Sale, Saturday November 27, 2021, held at Public Auction Yards, Billings, Montana. The fall weather was beautiful outside and the stock offered to customers was outstanding, Congratulations on a great sale!
Lot 12 at $26,000, VERMILION BOMBER H821, DOB 8/1/20, CASINO BOMBER N33 x SITZ JLS GAME DAY 9630, sold to Bob Stoddard, Newcastle, Wyoming
Lot 184 at $25,000, VERMILION CHARGE ON H542, DOB 3/17/20, VERMILION CHARGE ON x SITZ BULLSEYE 8144, Sold to Bryan Rice, Morrill, Nebraska
Lot 2 at $19,000, VERMILION COMMERCE H741, DOB 8/16/20, SITZ COMMERCE 670F x CONNEALY EARNAN 9485, Sold to Bob Stoodard, Newcastle, Wyoming
Lot 3 at $17,500, VERMILION COMMERCE H769, DOB 8/28/20, SITZ COMMERCE 670F x CONNEALY TOP GAME 820A, Sold to Cooney Bros. , Harlowtown, Montana
Lot 32 at $17,000, VERMILION MCILROY H703, DOB 8/10/20, CONNEALY MCILROY x CASINO BOMBER N33, Sold to Harlan Angus, Kaycee, Wyoming
Lot 100 at $16,000, VERMILION E119 SPUR H754, DOB 8/14/20, VERMILION SPUR E119 x VERMILION LASS 7769, Sold to Bob Stoddard, Newcastle, Wyoming
Lot 173 at $16,000, VERMILION BOMBER H412, DOB 2/26/20, CASINO BOMBER N33 x VERMILION BARBARA 8039, Sold to Clear Creek Livestock, Chinook, Montana
TOP REGISTERED COWS:
Lot 403 at $10,000, VERMILION ELLA LASS 8026, DOB 1/28/18, CONNEALY COUNTDOWN x VERMILION ELLA LASS 6159, Sold to Edleman Ranch, Willow Lake, South Dakota
Lot 351 at $7750, VERMILION LASS 4119, DOB 2/3/14, SITZ JLS GAME DAY 9630 x VERMILION LASS 2715, Sold to Bobcat Angus, Galata, Montana
TOP REGISTERED BRED HEIFER:
LOT 471 at $7250, VERMILION E PRIDE LUCY 0236, DOB 3/3/20, VERMILION SPUR D125 x VERMILION E PRIDE LUCY 5213, Sold to TD Angus, North Platte, Nebraska
TOP COMMERCIAL BRED HEIFERS:
$2,500 X 15 HEAD
$2,400 X 117 HEAD
$2,350 X 12 HEAD
$2,325 X 21 HEAD
$2,300 X 27 HEAD
$2,300 X 7 HEAD
$2,200 X 13 HEAD
