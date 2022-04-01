Vermilion Ranch “Meating Industry Demands” Spring Performance Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: 3/25/2022
Location: Pryor Creek Development Center & Public Auction Yards-Billings, Montana
Auctioneers: Joe Goggins, Roger Jacobs, Greg Goggins, Bill Cook, Ty Thompson, Mick Mosher
Averages
March 24, 2022
5687 Commercial Yearling Heifers averaged $1,285
128 Embryos Averaged $1,165
March 25, 2022
422 Yearling Angus Bulls Averaged $6,556
Great two-day sale for the Goggins family and crew March 24 and 25 for the Vermilion Ranch “Meating Industry Demands” Annual Spring Performance Sale in Billings, Montana. Very few places in the country where you can see that high of a volume of consistent Angus cattle all in one place offered for sale. Congratulations on a great sale!
Bull Sale Highlights:
Lot 3 at $57,500, Vermilion Commerce J333, 2/23/21, SITZ COMMERCE 670F x KR JOE CANADA 5372, Sold to Edgar Bros.-Rockham, South Dakota
Lot 64 at $47,500, VERMILION MCILROY J157, 2/10/21, CONNEALY MCILROY x SAV PRIVILEGE 3030, Sold to Buford Ranches, Hominy, Oklahoma
Lot 142 at $39,000, VERMILION FAIR N SQUARE J635, 2/20/21, MYERS FAIR-N-SQUARE M39 x FF DEMPSEY Y11, Sold to Ridl Angus-Dickinson, North Dakota
Lot 13 at $37,000, VERMILION COMMERCE J465, 3/4/21, SITZ COMMERCE 670F x CONNEALY COUNTDOWN, Sold to Lindskov Ranch-Isabel, South Dakota
Lot 81 at $27,500, VERMILION KING ARI J048, 2/1/21, CONNEALY KING AIR x VERMILION PLAYMAKER Y290, Sold to Black Pine Farm-Heron, Montana
Lot 200 at $27,500, VERMILION GROWTH FUND J207, 3/1/21, DEER VALLEY GROWTH FUND x SITZ MADISON 10477, Sold to Jocko Valley Cattle-Arlee, Montana
Lot 108 at $26,000, VERMILION G017 BOMBER J448, 2/5/21, VERMILION BOMBER G017 x CONNEALY DOC NEAL, Sold to V Bar Ranch-Shawmut, Montana
Lot 2 at $17,500, VERMILION COMMERCE K154, 2/6/21, SITZ COMMERCE 670F x CONNEALY DOC NEAL, Sold to TK Angus-Wood Lake, Nebraska
Top Embryos:
$1800 x 8
Hoffman Thedford x Casino Bomber
$1625 x 4
$1550 x 8
SAV Scale House 0845 x SAV SENSATION 5615
$1500 x 4
TD Doc Ryan 049 x Sitz JLS Game Day 9630
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User