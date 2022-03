Wagonhammer Ranches Total Performance Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: March 16, 2022

Location: Bartlett, NE

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl and Charly Cummings

Averages:

55 hd. Fall Angus Bulls Avg. $5,168.00

110 hd. Spring Angus Bulls Avg. $4,450.91

5 hd. Fall Char. Bulls Avg. $5,600.00

20 hd. Spring Char. Bulls Avg. $5,150.00

11 hd. Spring Simm. Bulls $5,363.64

201 hd. Of Bulls Avg. $4,795.27

10 hd. Angus Bred Heifers Avg. $3.555.50

29 hd. Open Angus Heifers Avg. $2,474.14

8 hd. Open Char. Heifers Avg. $1,962.50

1 hd. Open Simm. Heifers Avg. $6,700.00

48 hd. Of Females Avg. $2,702.08

249 Total Hd. Avg. $4,391.77

he Wagonhammer Ranches brought together a great sale offering from Angus to Charolais and Sim-Angus bulls and females the quality of cattle was deep in each breed. The crowd on hand was very good and filled the stands.

Top Bulls:

Angus:

Lot 3 WAR Accomplishment J4022 ET Sold for $17,000.00 to Hoffman Angus Farm – Wheatland, ND

Lot 54 WAR Stellar B501 J4016 ET Sold for $12,000.00 to ADR Cattle Company – Roanoke, VA

Lot 1 WAR Accomplishment J4002 ET Sold for $12,000.00 to JK Angus – Montrose, SD

Lot 35 WAR Plus One J160 Sold for $12,000.00 to 2 W Ranch – Colorado Springs, CO

Lot 32 WAR Choice Plus J129 Sold for $12,000.00 to 2 W Ranch – Colorado Springs, CO

Charolais:

Lot 186 WR Redemption Z610 J4606 Sold for $17,000.00 to Boyert Show Cattle – Plesantville, IA

Lot 202 WR Kingsman H4103 ET Sold for $12,000.00 to Third Verse Ranch – Melrose , MA

Lot 185 WR Redemption Z610 J4605 Sold for $12,000.00 to 4605 Group – Kansas City, KS

Sim- Angus:

Lot 212 WR Judge X224 J4714 ET Sold for $8,000.00 to Stuart Gilbertson – Kearney, NE

Top Angus Heifers:

Top Open Heifer

Lot 219 WAR Duchess B501 J4017 ET Sold for $6,500.00 to ADR Cattle Company – Roanoke,VA

Top Bred Heifer

Lot 257 WAR Duchess B501 H4010 ET Sold for $7,500.00 to Michael Mailander – Albion, NE

Top Sim- Angus Heifers:

Lot 256 WR Blackbird X224 J4724 ET Sold for $6,700.00 to G4 Ranch – Albion, NE

From Angus to Charolais the pens were active with people looking at the sale offering.



Jay Wolf introduces the entire Wagonhammer Ranch crew.



Jay Wolf makes comments as the sale gets underway.