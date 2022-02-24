Wasam Red Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 17, 2022

Location: Sale held at Wix Sale facility, Richardton, ND.

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

52 Yearling Red Angus bulls – $5,663

9 Bred Red Angus heifers – $2,278

40 Open Commercial Red Angus heifers – $1,410

Chris and Jolyn Wasem along with daughters Kacee and Braelyn hosted the annual Wasem Red Angus Production sale at the Wix sale facility near Richardton, ND, on Feb. 17. This was a stout set of Red Angus bulls sired by some of the up and coming breed changing bulls of the breed and a very solid foundation cowherd. The bulls were very readily bid on and sold extremely well, giving the Wasem family their best sale to date.

Top selling bull was lot 2, WSM Quarterback 1080J, a 3/6/21 son of PIE Quarterback 789 x Basin Hobo 0545 sold to ABS Global, DeForest, WI for $33,000.

Lot 3, WSM Quarterback 1055J, 3/4/21 son of PIE Quarterback 789 x Basin Hobo 0545 to Ressler Land & Cattle, Cooperstown, ND for $14,000.

Lot 4, WSM Seneca 1090J, 3/6/21 son of RReds Seneca 731C x Basin Hobo 0545 to Roger Harstad, Polermo, ND for $9,000.

Lot 1, WSM Quarterback 1040J, 3/3/21 son of PIE Quarterback 789 x Brown JYJ Redemption Y1334 to Dustin Jackson, Jamestown, ND for $8,500.

Lot 5, WSM Seneca 1017J, 3/1/21 son of RReds Seneca 731C x Basin Hobo 0545 to Tate Harris, Killdeer, ND for $8,500.

Schroeder Ranch, New England, ND, repeat Wasem Red Angus buyers.



Tate Harris, Killdeer, ND got a top end Wasem Red Angus bull.



ND Red Angus Queen Kacee Wasem visits with the crowd at the Wasem Red Angus sale with dad, Chris and auctioneer, Scott Weishaar.

