Weaver Quarter Horses 27th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Sept. 17, 2022

Location: Montana Expo Park-Great Falls, Montana

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

27 Stud Colts – $7,407

34 Filly Colts – $7,140

61 Total Weanling Colts – $7,258

4 Broke Horses – $9,500

2 Yearlings – $9,000

4 Broodmares – $8,750

71 Total Lots – $7,518

It sure was an awesome day for Stan and Nancy Weaver at the 27th Annual Weaver Quarter Horses Production Sale held Sept. 17, 2022, at Montana Expo Park-Great Falls, Montana. Weaver Quarter Horses is known across the country for raising some of the highest end weanling colts in the industry. Weavers focus on cow horse genetics with speed, good bone, feet and withers. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 1 at $26,000, WEAVERS THIS CATS BOON, 5/20/2022 AQHA BAY ROAN FILLY, SMART TOPAZ x WEAVERS PRETTY MSBOON, Sold to Kevin Fisher-Harrod, OH

Lot 29 at $17,000, WEAVERS BUSYMSBOON, 6/4/2022 AQHA BLACK FILLY, GENUINELY BUSY x WEAVERS BLACK BOON, Sold to Round Barn Farms-Duboise, IN

Lot 19 at $14,000, WEAVERS ECHO MR BLUE, 4/24/2022 AQHA BLUE ROAN STALLION, BET HESA ECHO CAT x WEAVERS LAURA BOON, Sold to Craig Abel-Dubois, WY

Lot 70 at $13,000, SCR METELES PEPTO, 3/20/21 AQHA RED ROAN MARE, METELES CAT x SHADY LIL PEPTO, Sold to Godfather Performance Horses-Billings, MT

Lot 18 at $12,000, WEAVERS BIRCHCRKBLUE, 4/23/2022 AQHA BLUE ROAN STALLION, BET HESA ECHO CAT x WEAVERS CALLME LAURA, Sold to Staugger Ranches-Pincher Creek AB CN

Lot 50 at $12,000, WEAVERS NIGHT GATHER, 4/22/2022 AQHA BAY STALLION, ORIGINALLY SMOOTH x WEAVERS CALL ME CEE, Sold to Michael Yoder-Montezuma, GA

Lot 65 at $12,000, WEAVERS BUSY POCO, 5/25/2013, AQHA PALOMINO GELDING, GENUINELY BUSY x WEAVERS POCO DEE, Sold to Roger Harstad & Flying H Ranch-Palermo, ND



