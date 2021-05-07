Wedge Tent Ranch 17th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: April 28, 2021

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

45 Two Year Old and Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,794

Wedge Tent Ranch, Bart & Shannon Carmichael and family, held their 17th Annual bull sale at Faith Livestock. The Wedge Tent philosophy is “the bulls need to work for you, not you work for the bulls.” Great dispositions on these bulls and in everyday working condition. The 2-year old bulls were an age sort, not left over and were very well liked by the large crowd on hand for the sale.

Top selling bulls:

Lot 932, WT Creekbank 932, 4/19 son of WT Beaver Creek 118 x Pinebank Waigroup 41/97 to Chet Anderson, Shadehill, SD for $7,250.

4 Bulls sold at $7,000 each:

Lot 939, WT Electra 939, 4/19 son of Broken Arrow Electra 6214B x BAA Ballard 4231 B to JT Vig, Opal, SD.

Lot 955, WT Elvis 955, 4/19 son of WT Pine Edition 550C x MH Whylie 55 to Duane Vig, Opal, SD.

Lot 965, WT Fort 965, 4/19 son of WT Newcastle 241 x Gardens Next Wave HE17 to Ryan Vig, Opal, SD.

Lot 966, WT Fort 966, 4/19 son of WT Newcastle 241 x Coleman Charlo 0256 to Ryan Vig, Opal, SD.

JT Vig and Ryan Vig, Opal, SD picked up several top end Wedge Tent Angus bulls.



Stuart Schmidt, Keldron, SD got the two Red Angus bulls on the sale from Kyler Carmichael.

