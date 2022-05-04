 Wedge Tent Ranch 18th Annual Angus Bull Sale | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Wedge Tent Ranch 18th Annual Angus Bull Sale

Production Sale Reports Production-sale-reports |

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Date: Apr. 27, 2022

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

35 Two-year-old Angus Bulls -$4,250

Wedge Tent Ranch is located north of Faith, South Dakota, and is owned by Bart and Shannon Carmichael and their children: Kenny, Keely, Karisa, Kaeli, and Kyler. Many repeat buyers and neighbors showed up to bid aggressively on these bulls.

The Carmichael family sells a breeding philosophy with their bulls. Their idea is to turn grass into beef…..and sell it! Their goal is to produce cattle that will thrive on forage alone and deliver a good calf in the fall with very low labor. They also expect no calving problems.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 001: $9,750 to Ryan Vig, Opal, South Dakota – WT Beaver Creek 118 x Cole Creek Goldmere 92.

Lot 009: $8,250 to Chet Anderson, Shadehill, South Dakota – WT Beaver Creek 118 x Pinebank Waigroup 41/97.

Lot 005: $7,000 to Chet Anderson, Shadehill, South Dakota – WT Beaver Creek 118 x Jad Michael M913.

Lot 023: $6,500 to Roger Gougler, Almont, North Dakota – WT Pine Edition 550C x Baa Ballard 0202-81 of GFAR.

Lot 031: $6,000 to Quint Beer, Lemmon, South Dakota – TQ Otto B55E (18956139) x Coleman Charlo 0256.

Reid and Barbara Grate, Isabel, South Dakota, with baby Harper, Everly, McKayla, and Dawson, bought two Red Angus bulls.
Pete Kronberg and Nicole Kluck, Forbes, North Dakota, bought Lot 2, a son of WT Beaver Creek 118.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Production Sale Reports
See more