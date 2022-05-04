Wedge Tent Ranch 18th Annual Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Date: Apr. 27, 2022

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

35 Two-year-old Angus Bulls -$4,250

Wedge Tent Ranch is located north of Faith, South Dakota, and is owned by Bart and Shannon Carmichael and their children: Kenny, Keely, Karisa, Kaeli, and Kyler. Many repeat buyers and neighbors showed up to bid aggressively on these bulls.

The Carmichael family sells a breeding philosophy with their bulls. Their idea is to turn grass into beef…..and sell it! Their goal is to produce cattle that will thrive on forage alone and deliver a good calf in the fall with very low labor. They also expect no calving problems.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 001: $9,750 to Ryan Vig, Opal, South Dakota – WT Beaver Creek 118 x Cole Creek Goldmere 92.

Lot 009: $8,250 to Chet Anderson, Shadehill, South Dakota – WT Beaver Creek 118 x Pinebank Waigroup 41/97.

Lot 005: $7,000 to Chet Anderson, Shadehill, South Dakota – WT Beaver Creek 118 x Jad Michael M913.

Lot 023: $6,500 to Roger Gougler, Almont, North Dakota – WT Pine Edition 550C x Baa Ballard 0202-81 of GFAR.

Lot 031: $6,000 to Quint Beer, Lemmon, South Dakota – TQ Otto B55E (18956139) x Coleman Charlo 0256.

Reid and Barbara Grate, Isabel, South Dakota, with baby Harper, Everly, McKayla, and Dawson, bought two Red Angus bulls.

