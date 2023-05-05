Wedge Tent Ranch 19th Annual Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Date: Apr. 26, 2023

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

36 Two-year-old Angus Bulls avg. $8,083

Wedge Tent Ranch is located north of Faith, South Dakota, and is owned by Bart and Shannon Carmichael and their children: Kenny, Keely, Karisa, Kaeli, and Kyler. Many repeat buyers and neighbors showed up to bid aggressively on these two-year-old bulls.

The Carmichael family sells a breeding philosophy with their bulls. Their idea is to turn grass into beef…..and sell it! Their goal is to produce cattle that will thrive on forage alone and deliver a good calf in the fall with very low labor. They expect no calving problems, and these bulls have good dispositions.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 122: $11,000 to Ryan Bruski, Ekalaka, Montana – WT Pine Edition 550 x Coleman Charlo 0256.

Lot 137: $11,000 to Ryan Vig, Opal, South Dakota – TQ Grand Z94E (18956130) x WT Beaver Creek 118.

Lot 103: $10,000 to Alex Lawrence, Mobridge, South Dakota – WT Dimension 638 x PCC Colorado Hunter 1069P.

Lot 110: $10,000 to Drew Anderson, Lemmon, South Dakota – WT Beaver Creek 118 x Cole Creek Cedar Ridge IV.

Lot 111: $10,000 to Ryan Vig, Opal, South Dakota – WT Beaver Creek 118 x JAD Michael M913.

Lot 138: $10,000 to Quirt Beer, South Dakota – TQ Clark D29G (19557112) x WT Newcastle 241.

Ryan Bruski, Ekalaka, Montana, bought two bulls, with Travis Walker.

