Wicks Cattle SimAngus Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: May 1, 2023
Location: Sale held at Wix Barn and Lodge, Richardton, ND
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
45 Yearling Simmental and SimAngus bulls avg. $5,572
6 Eighteen Month old Simmental and SimAngus bulls avg. $6,375
What a beautiful spring day for the Wicks Cattle bull sale held at the WIX Barn & Lodge just south of Richardton, ND. The family offered a very nice set of Simmental and SimAngus bulls on the sale. The bulls were in great condition for the sale – semen tested and ready to go.
Top selling bull was lot 13, WIX K37, 3/1/2022, black, SimAngus son of OMF Epic E27 x Focus Impressive 5712 JF to John Haefner, Mound City, SD for $15,500.
Lot 17, WIX K68, 3/3/2022 black, SimAngusson of W/C Last Call 206A x GW Major Move 590E, to Kirk Bader, Palmer, NE for $11,000.
Lot 67, WIX J333, 9/9/2021 son of KCC1 Folsom 512F x SAV Angus Valley 1867, black, SimAngus to John Haefner, Mound City, SD for $10,500.
Lot 41, WIX K132, 3/13/2022 son of OMF Epic E27 x Basin Payweight 1682, black, SimAngus, to John Haefner, Mound City, SD for $9,500.
Lot 7, WIX K13, 2/25/2022, black, SimAngus son of Connealy Western Cut x W/C WIX Triple Crown 465E to Jason Signalness, Watford City, ND for $8,500.
Lot 2, WIX K03, 2/22/2022, red, SimAngus son of W/C Last Call 206A x Leachman Cadillack L025A to Brad Besler, Bison, SD for $8,500.