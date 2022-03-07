Wieczorek Limousin 42nd Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 25, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Mt. Vernon, SD

Auctioneer: Sonny Booth

Sales Manager: MC Marketing Management

Averages:

49 Yearling Limousin Bulls – $6,691

What a great sale for Wieczorek Limousin for their 42nd Annual Limousin Bull Sale. There was a nearly standing room only crowd of both purebred and commercial cattlemen at the sale to give Curt, Leanne and family a great sale.

Top selling bull was lot 1, WZRK Juggernaut 4009J, black 2/14/21 son of CELL Envision 7023E x ROMN Tuff Enuff 103T selling to Edleman Ranch, Willow Lake, SD for $23,000.

Lot 5, WZRK Jaw Dropper 4007J, black 2/9/21 son of CJSL Data Bank 6124D ET x WZRK Breathless 4007B to South Fork Ranch, Ft. Pierre, SD for $16,000.

Lot 15, WZRK Jolly Giant 6042J, red 1/16/21 son of WZRK Game Changer 4015G x Wulfs Apostle T343A to James Leer, Tappen, ND for $10,500.

Lot 3, WZRK Junk in the Trunk 4015J, black 2/16/21 son of TNGC Empire 736E x SYES Backstage 466B to Wulf Cattle, Morris, MN for $10,500.

Lot 11, WZRK Jury’s Verdict 7070J, black 1/22/21 son of CELL Envision 7023E x Bar JZ Wideload 269W to Dave Houser, Mitchell, SD for $9,750.

This was my first time at Wieczoreks’ and I must say I was very impressed with how thick and deep this set of bulls was. Great people and a great set of cattle.

Curt Wieczorek with the Edleman's. Edleman Ranch picked out a top herd sire prospect at the Wieczorek Limousin sale.



Jay Landeu, South Fork Ranch, Ft. Pierre, SD got a top Date Bank son at the Wieczorek Limousin sale.



Ross and Gary Block, Midland, SD repeat Wieczorek Limousin bull buyers.

