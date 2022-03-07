 Wieczorek Limousin 42nd Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com
Wieczorek Limousin 42nd Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 25, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Mt. Vernon, SD

Auctioneer: Sonny Booth

Sales Manager: MC Marketing Management

Averages:

49 Yearling Limousin Bulls – $6,691

What a great sale for Wieczorek Limousin for their 42nd Annual Limousin Bull Sale. There was a nearly standing room only crowd of both purebred and commercial cattlemen at the sale to give Curt, Leanne and family a great sale.

Top selling bull was lot 1, WZRK Juggernaut 4009J, black 2/14/21 son of CELL Envision 7023E x ROMN Tuff Enuff 103T selling to Edleman Ranch, Willow Lake, SD for $23,000.

Lot 5, WZRK Jaw Dropper 4007J, black 2/9/21 son of CJSL Data Bank 6124D ET x WZRK Breathless 4007B to South Fork Ranch, Ft. Pierre, SD for $16,000.

Lot 15, WZRK Jolly Giant 6042J, red 1/16/21 son of WZRK Game Changer 4015G x Wulfs Apostle T343A to James Leer, Tappen, ND for $10,500.

Lot 3, WZRK Junk in the Trunk 4015J, black 2/16/21 son of TNGC Empire 736E x SYES Backstage 466B to Wulf Cattle, Morris, MN for $10,500.

Lot 11, WZRK Jury’s Verdict 7070J, black 1/22/21 son of CELL Envision 7023E x Bar JZ Wideload 269W to Dave Houser, Mitchell, SD for $9,750.

This was my first time at Wieczoreks’ and I must say I was very impressed with how thick and deep this set of bulls was. Great people and a great set of cattle.

Curt Wieczorek with the Edleman's. Edleman Ranch picked out a top herd sire prospect at the Wieczorek Limousin sale.
Jay Landeu, South Fork Ranch, Ft. Pierre, SD got a top Date Bank son at the Wieczorek Limousin sale.
Ross and Gary Block, Midland, SD repeat Wieczorek Limousin bull buyers.
Mark Anderson, executive director of North American Limousin Assn. was on hand for the Wieczorek Limousin sale.

