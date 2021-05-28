Date: May 24, 2021

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Averages:

25 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $5,990

Great day for Gary and Lori Wilken and family for the Wilken Angus Turn Out bull sale. Small offering of two year old bulls that had never been offered for sale before and kept especially for this turn out sale. There was a very nice crowd on hand for the sale. The recent rain was very appreciated by all. In fact it was kinda nice to get some mud on the boots.

Top selling bull was Wilken 996, 3/20/19 son of SAV Ten Speed 3022 x Final Answer to Linn Ranch, Dupree, SD for $8,500.

Wilken 0102, 4/23/19 son of KM Broken Bow 002 x BCC Bushwacker sold to Duprel Ranch, Vale, SD for $8,000.

Wilken 961, 3/27/19 son of MGR Treasure x Final Answer to Brian Sansgaard, Story City, IA for $7,750.

Wilken 978, 3/25/19 son of LD Capitalist 316 x Connealy Final Product sold to Dennis Koerner, Freeman, SD for $7,500.

Wilken 9126, 3/25/19 son of Mill Bar Hickok x Rito 6I6 sold to Duprel Ranch, Vale, SD for $7,500.

Jim Wright, Parade, SD, longtime Wilken Angus bull buyer.

