TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: June 6, 2022

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

44 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $5,477

Gary and Lori Wilken, and family presented a great set of two year old Angus bulls for their annual spring turnout bull sale. This was the first time these bulls had been offered to the public and were specifically held back for the turnout sale. This was a very impressive set of calving ease and performance bulls that were very eagerly bid on by the large crowd on hand.

Top selling bull was lot 047, Wilken 047, 4/22/2020 son of Tehama Tahoe B767 x Game Day sold to Dennis Koerner, Freeman, SD for $8,500.

Lot 0126, Wilken 0126, 5/2/2020 son of Connealy Spur x Resource to Brad & Missy Austin, Red Owl, SD for $8,000.

Lot 0117, Wilken 0117, 4/24/2020 son of Mill Bar Hickock 7242 x Premium Beef to Brad & Missy Austin, Red Owl, SD for $7,500.

Lot 0178, Wilken 0178, 5/2/2020 son of Hoover Dam x Final Answer to Kurk Robinson, Ralph, SD for $7,500.

Darrell Thompson, Aksaska, SD got several Wilken Angus two year old bulls.



Ross McPherson, Sturgis, SD picked up some calving ease Wilken Angus bulls.



Gary Wilken and family hosted the annual Wilken Angus Turnout Bull Sale at Faith Livestock Auction.

