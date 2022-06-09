Wilken Angus Turnout Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: June 6, 2022
Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD
Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle
Averages:
44 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $5,477
Gary and Lori Wilken, and family presented a great set of two year old Angus bulls for their annual spring turnout bull sale. This was the first time these bulls had been offered to the public and were specifically held back for the turnout sale. This was a very impressive set of calving ease and performance bulls that were very eagerly bid on by the large crowd on hand.
Top selling bull was lot 047, Wilken 047, 4/22/2020 son of Tehama Tahoe B767 x Game Day sold to Dennis Koerner, Freeman, SD for $8,500.
Lot 0126, Wilken 0126, 5/2/2020 son of Connealy Spur x Resource to Brad & Missy Austin, Red Owl, SD for $8,000.
Lot 0117, Wilken 0117, 4/24/2020 son of Mill Bar Hickock 7242 x Premium Beef to Brad & Missy Austin, Red Owl, SD for $7,500.
Lot 0178, Wilken 0178, 5/2/2020 son of Hoover Dam x Final Answer to Kurk Robinson, Ralph, SD for $7,500.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User