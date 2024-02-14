Wittkopp Angus 36th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams



Date of Sale: Feb. 8, 2024



Location: Glasgow Stockyards-Glasgow, MT



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Averages:

82 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,950

90 Yearling Angus Heifers – $1,900



Good day to be in the sale barn with a little storm outside at Wittkopp Angus sale but the buyers were there to get great Angus bulls produced by great people.



Top Bulls



Lot 28, WIP Architect 3143 March 3, 2023 son of S Architect sold to Robert Hogan of Brockway, MT for $11,000.



Lot 32, WIP Growth Fund 3169 March 24, 2023 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund sold to Callahan Belling of Richey, MT for $9,500.



Lot 39, WIP Growth Fund 3194 March 26, 2023 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund sold to McGinnis Ranch of Fairview, MT for $9,500.



Lot 19, WIP Growth Fund 3097 March 19, 2023 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund sold to Lawson McGill of Powderville, MT for $8,500.



Lot 41, WIP Epic 3218 March 27, 2023 son of WIP Epic 9091 sold to Callahan Belling of Richey, MT for $8,500.



Curt Wittkopp of Wittkopp Angus and Auctioneer Joe Goggins SRWittkopp





Sue Wittkopp, Allison and Duston Stephens along with ranch boss Dean Stephens getting a little rest after sorting all those good bulls. SRWittkoppSue



