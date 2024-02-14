Wittkopp Angus 36th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams
Date of Sale: Feb. 8, 2024
Location: Glasgow Stockyards-Glasgow, MT
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Averages:
82 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,950
90 Yearling Angus Heifers – $1,900
Good day to be in the sale barn with a little storm outside at Wittkopp Angus sale but the buyers were there to get great Angus bulls produced by great people.
Top Bulls
Lot 28, WIP Architect 3143 March 3, 2023 son of S Architect sold to Robert Hogan of Brockway, MT for $11,000.
Lot 32, WIP Growth Fund 3169 March 24, 2023 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund sold to Callahan Belling of Richey, MT for $9,500.
Lot 39, WIP Growth Fund 3194 March 26, 2023 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund sold to McGinnis Ranch of Fairview, MT for $9,500.
Lot 19, WIP Growth Fund 3097 March 19, 2023 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund sold to Lawson McGill of Powderville, MT for $8,500.
Lot 41, WIP Epic 3218 March 27, 2023 son of WIP Epic 9091 sold to Callahan Belling of Richey, MT for $8,500.