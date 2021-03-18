Wright Charolais 14th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 13, 2021

Location: at the Ranch, Kearney, Missouri

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

65 Fall Yearling Bulls $6,785

68 Spring Yearling Bulls $5,388

133 Lots $6,068

Wright Charolais filled the seats with many repeat and new buyers of the sale facility to bid on a great set of bulls.

Lot 114 at $25,000 – Fall Yearling Bull. WC Rampage 9514 P, 9-2-19, by CCC WC Redemption 7143 Pld ET. To John Baugher, Parsons, Kan.; Brad Haun, Parsons, Kan. (1/2 interest, choice of possession.)

Lot 103 at $19,000 – Fall Yearling Bull. WC Locked Down 9812 P ET, 9-2-19, by ACE-ORR Lock N Load 243 P. To Mineral Creek Cattle, Monmouth, Iowa. (1/2 interest, spring possession.)

Lot 115 at $16,000 – Spring Yearling Bull. WC Turning Point 0123 P ET, 2-3-20, by PVF Ridge 7142. To Steve Smith Country Charolais, Tontitown, Ark. (1/2 interest, choice of possession.)

Lot 84 at $16,000 – Fall Yearling Bull. WC NS SCF Freightliner 9843PET, 9-6-19, by CCC WC Redemption 7143 Pld ET. To Greer Charolais, Shelbyville, Texas. (2/3 interest, full possession.)

Lot 31 at $15,500 – Spring Yearling Bull. WC WGB CC Out Gain 007 P ET, 1-6-20, by BOY Outlier 812 ET Pld. To Kerry Nielson, Ephraim, Utah. (2/3 interest, full possession.)

Lot 87 at $14,000 – Fall Yearling Bull. WC Tactical 9545 P, 9-6-19, by ACE-ORR Lock N Load 243 P. To Sandmeier Charolais, Bowdle, S.D. (2/3 interest, full possession.

Larry and Krista Dybdal



Danny and Brenda Mellon and Mark Pikering

