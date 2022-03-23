Wright Charolais 15th Annual Elite Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 12, 2022

Location: at the Ranch Kearney, MO

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages:

70 1/2 Fall Yearling Bulls – $6,780

57 Spring Yearling Bulls – $7,338

127 1/2 Lots – $7,029

What a great sale for the entire team at Wright Charolais. A powerful set of Charolais bulls were offered to a large crowd.

High-selling lots:

$55,000 – Fall Yearling Bull. WC Encompass 0507 P, 9-2-20, by WC Inferno 6561 P. To Peoples Charolais, Leonard, Mo. (1/2 interest, choice of possession.)

$47,500 – Spring Yearling Bull. WC Premonition 1138 P ET, 3-18-21, by CCC WC Redemption 7143 Pld ET. To Brad Haun, Fredonia, Kan., and John Baugher, Parsons, Kan. (1/2 interest, choice of possession.)

$32,500 – Spring Yearling Bull. WC Reckoning 1227 P, 1-14-21, by WC Inferno 6561 P. To Nielson Charolais, Ephraim, Utah. (1/2 interest, choice of possession.)

$11,500 – Spring Yearling Bull. WC Max Comfort 1213, 1-10-21, by WC Southern Comfort 8043 P. To Doug Begemann, Independence, Kan. (2/3 interest, full possession.)

$11,000 – Fall Yearling Bull. WC Fireball 0614 P, 9-27-20, by WC Inferno 6561 P. To Broberg Charolais, Tilden, Neb. (2/3 interest, full possession.)

$10,500 – Fall Yearling Bull. WC Unforgivin 0560 P, 9-9-20, by WC Uncharted 7328 P. To Allen Crow, Arnold, Neb. (2/3 interest, full possession.)

$10,500 – Fall Yearling Bull. WC Moonshine 0641 P, 10-15-20, by WC Southern Comfort 8043 P. To John Williams, Boise City, Okla. (1/2 interest, choice of possession.)