ZumBrunnen Angus “Practical Performance By Design” Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Name of Sale: ZumBrunnen Angus “Practical Performance By Design” Bull Sale
Date of Sale: March 30, 2021
Location: ZumBrunnen Ranch-Lusk, Wyoming
Auctioneer:
Wes Tiemann
Averages:
74 Bulls – $4,145
After postponing the original sale date which was March 13, 2021, due to winter weather, ZumBrunnen Angus held the Annual “Practical Performance By Design” Bull Sale, at the ranch outside of Lusk, Wyoming March 30, 2021. A large crowd of both repeat and new customers were on hand for the opportunity to purchase cattle from the reputation program. Congratulations on a great sale!
Lot 2 at $15,000, ZA HONOR GUARD H299, DOB 3/4/20, #19810331, PA VALOR 201 x MCKELLAR ENLASS BREETA 4151, Sold to Grimmius Cattle, Hanford, California.
Lot 1 at $10,000, ZA ELK XPAND 9802, DOB 9/14/19, #19607430, BALDRIDGE XPAND X 743 x SCC BLACKCAP 6224-7127, Sold to Linz Heritage Angus, Crown Point Indiana.
Lot 9 at $9,000, ZA HONOR GUARD H301, DOB 3/4/20, #19911976, PA VALOR 201 x ZA BLACKCAP MARY B1001, Sold to Brian Palm, Mitchell, Nebraska.
Lot 28 at $7,000, ZA COLONEL H348, DOB 3/20/20, #19775606, RRR-7 OAKS COLOEL R0947 x ZA PRINCESS VALLEY B6005, Sold to Tammy Littrel, Chadron, Nebraska.
Lot 23 at $6,500, ZA HONOR GUARD H357, DOB 3/22/20, #19932811, SCC VALOR 201-6180 x ZA PRICE TEN B7152, Sold to Brian Palm, Mitchell, Nebraska.
