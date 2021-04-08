TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Name of Sale: ZumBrunnen Angus “Practical Performance By Design” Bull Sale

Date of Sale: March 30, 2021

Location: ZumBrunnen Ranch-Lusk, Wyoming

Auctioneer:

Wes Tiemann

Averages:

74 Bulls – $4,145

After postponing the original sale date which was March 13, 2021, due to winter weather, ZumBrunnen Angus held the Annual “Practical Performance By Design” Bull Sale, at the ranch outside of Lusk, Wyoming March 30, 2021. A large crowd of both repeat and new customers were on hand for the opportunity to purchase cattle from the reputation program. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 2 at $15,000, ZA HONOR GUARD H299, DOB 3/4/20, #19810331, PA VALOR 201 x MCKELLAR ENLASS BREETA 4151, Sold to Grimmius Cattle, Hanford, California.

Lot 1 at $10,000, ZA ELK XPAND 9802, DOB 9/14/19, #19607430, BALDRIDGE XPAND X 743 x SCC BLACKCAP 6224-7127, Sold to Linz Heritage Angus, Crown Point Indiana.

Lot 9 at $9,000, ZA HONOR GUARD H301, DOB 3/4/20, #19911976, PA VALOR 201 x ZA BLACKCAP MARY B1001, Sold to Brian Palm, Mitchell, Nebraska.

Lot 28 at $7,000, ZA COLONEL H348, DOB 3/20/20, #19775606, RRR-7 OAKS COLOEL R0947 x ZA PRINCESS VALLEY B6005, Sold to Tammy Littrel, Chadron, Nebraska.

Lot 23 at $6,500, ZA HONOR GUARD H357, DOB 3/22/20, #19932811, SCC VALOR 201-6180 x ZA PRICE TEN B7152, Sold to Brian Palm, Mitchell, Nebraska.

Supporting youth in agriculture is very important to the Zumbrunnen family and every year at the sale a drawing is held for any youth 6-17 years old in attendance with the winner receiving a heifer donated by ZumBrunnen Angus. Jason is pictured here with 2021 winner Sarah Krein Harrison Nebraska.

