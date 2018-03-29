17th Annual S & V Livestock “Ranchers Choice” Bull Sale Report

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March, 20, 2018

Location: Gordon Livestock Market, Gordon, NE

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages

37 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $3,885

It was a great day for Don & Mary Vannatta, S&V Livestock as they celebrated their 17th Annual Ranchers Choice bull sale. The bulls had a touch more frame than most bulls you see in Nebraska, but they carried that extra frame very well, showing lots of thickness and depth. The bulls were developed for longevity, not pushed, but in great sale condition.

The top selling bull was lot 10, SV High Regard 7028, a 1/17 son of HA High Regard 5023 out of Ten X cow. This bull had epds of CED 6 BW 1.4 WW 54 YW 108 Milk 29 with 1343 lb. yearling wt. Hinman Angus, Malta, MT was the buyer at $10,000.

Lot 1, SV Vermilion Sirloin 7078, a 2/17 son of Vermilion Sirloin that had a weaning wt. of 851 lb., weaning ratio 121, yearling wt. of 1472 lb., yearling ratio 116 sold to Larry Leisy, Elsworth, NE for $6,000.

Lot 2, SV Top Flight 7063, a 2/17 son of HA Top Flight 2314 had a weaning ratio of 115, yearling ratio of 116, yearling wt. of 1464 lb. sold to Spitoon Ranch, Rushville, NE for $5,000.

Lot 3, SV Program 7035, a 2/17 son of HA Program 5652 has a CED of 8, weaning wt. of 840 lb, to ratio 120 sold to Abbott Ranch, Hay Springs, NE for $5,000.

Lot 20, SV Outstide 7096, a 2/17 son of HA Outside 3373 sold to Bernard Chasek, Chadron, NE for $5,000. This bull had a 117 yearling epd and yearling wt. of 1413 lb.