19th Annual RQHBA Showcase Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk and Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Aug. 25, 2019

Location: Beslers’ Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Pedigrees: John Johnson

Averages:

40 Wearling colts – $1,933

27 Ranch and Performance horses – $6,816

2 Yearlings – $5,125

There was a huge crowd of buyers and bidders on hand for the 19th Annual Ranchers Quarter Horses Association Breeders (RQHBA) Showcase Horse sale.

Top weanling stud colts:

Lot 7—$5,250, 5/19 Buckskin stud colt from Chaffee/Herron Ranch sired by PC Ikewood Oaks, to Lorence Edoff, Hermosa, SD

Lot 40—$5,100, Boonys Yellow Cat, 3/19 Palomino stallion from Shield Bar Quarter Horses, sired by Bonneylensma to, Doug Stoneback, Perkiomenville, PA

Lot 19—$5,000, Top Guns Two Step, 5/19 Buckskin stud colt from Hancock Maxon Quarter Horses sired by Harlans Top Gun to Lorence Edoff, Hermosa, SD

Lot 21X —$5,000, 5/19 Buckskin stud colt sired by Harlans Top Gun from Hancock Maxon Quarter Horses to Shawn Kautzch, Big Piney, WY

Top weanling fillies:

Lot 9, Buckskin filly (name pending) consigned by Chaffee/Herron Ranch sold for $3,250 to Lorence Edoff, Hermosa SD

Lot 14, Sadies Rockin It, Buckskin roan filly consigned by Le’Ann Bender sold for $3,100 to Dan Whetham of Belle Fourche SD

Lot 6, Y Not Shine Star, a black filly sold to Jayme Bilka for $1,600 and was consigned by Gary and Deb Mailloux.

Top riding horses

Lot 71 — $14,500, Smooth Sante Fe, 5/15 Palomino mare sired by A Smooth Guy, from Dawn Newland, sold to Anderson Livestock, Pierce, Nebraska.

Lot 72 —$12,750, Heza Kickin Cat, 4/13 Sorrel Gelding from Jason Reed, sired by Cant Kick This Cat sold to South Dakota buyer.

Lot 56—$11,000, Bandlands Gringo Echo, 5/13 grey gelding sired by Gringo Pistolero from Tina and Lance Gerhardt, sold to Janice Anderson, Stanley, North Dakota.

Lot 54—$9,500, Locos Skittles, 7/11 sorrel gelding from Tina and Lance Gerhardt, sired by Pocos Blue Catalena sold to Dave Lopez, McIntosh, South Dakota.

Lot 64—$9,500, DS Hot Stone Pepper, 6/14 sorrel gelding sired by Annies Little Pepper from Aspen Larmer sold to Steve Stoddard, Broadus, Montana.

Top yearling

Lot 63—$9,250, Ima Helluva Guy, 4/18 Palomino Gelding sired by Ima Special Kinda Guy from Jenesa Lange sold to Rod Hoffman, Belle Fourche, South Dakota.