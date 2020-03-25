3C / NLC , 49th Annual Bull Sale

Folks of all ages enjoyed the bulls on sale day.



TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 20, 2020

Location: at the Ranch Wessington, SD

Auctioneer: Dustin Carter

Averages:

107 Bulls – $3,515

The day turned out to be sunny and the crowd was large to view and bid on this great set of bulls.

Lot 38 at $9,750 Sired by TNT Tanker, sold to Ron Pelton, North Dakota

Lot 13 at $9,500 Sired by 3C Pasque 4331B, sold to Pat Crampton, Kansas.

Lot 40 at $8,000 Sired by TNT Tanker sold to Staci and Mike Aesoph, South Dakota.

Lot 19 at $7,000 Sired by 3CPasque 4331B sold to Brenda & Robert Steinbach, Nebraska.

Lot 5 at $6,000 Sired by Yardley Titanium C377 sold to Brett Heezen, South Dakota.