TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 13, 2019

Location: at the ranch, south of Sidney, Montana

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

82 Charolais bulls – $4,448

36 Angus bulls – $3,375

April 13, 2019 found a packed house for the 41st Annual Rambur Charolais Bull Sale. Buyers looked the bulls over closely and were served an excellent meal and refreshments before and after the sale. Rambur Charolais offered a powerful set of bulls backed with a satisfaction guarantee. Congratulations to the Rambur family and crew on a great sale!

Sale Highlights:

Lot 1 at $8,000, RC FORT COLLINS 810 PLD, DOB 2/26/18, REG# M920506, LT PATRIOT 4004 PLD x RC MS DENVER 6143 PLD, sold to Kemph Land & Livestock, Custer, Montana.

Lot 6 at $7,750, RC FLEETWOD 896 PLD, DOB 3/19/18, REG# M920515, JS DIAMOND 4247 PLD x RC MS STAR 5276 PLD, sold to Kemph Land & Livestock, Custer, Montana.

Lot 3 at $7,500, RC FORT DODGE 888 PLD, DOB 3/18/18, REG# M920509, JS DIAMOND 4247 PLD x RC MS DENVER 501 PLD, sold to Dale Stimpson, Lodge Grass, Montana.

Lot 2 at $7,250, RC FORT PECK815 PLD, DOB 2/28/18, REG# M920504, RC DENVER 6026 PLD x RC MS XPOUNDER 6138 PLD, sold to Kemph Land & Livestock, Custer, Montana.

Lot 5 at $7,250, RC FORTWORTH 821 PLD, DOB 3/1/18, REG# M920502, RC DENVER 6026 PLD x RC MS DIAMOND 675 PLD, sold to Kemph Land & Livestock, Custer, Montana.

Lot 7 at $7,250, RC FREESTYLE 8120 PLD, DOB 3/23/18, REG# M920503, JS DIAMOND 4247 PLD x RC XPOUNDER 5234 PLD, sold to Fairview Ranch, Faith, South Dakota.

Top Angus Bull:

Lot 110 at $7,000, RC FAME 8605, DOB 2/23/18, REG# 19392437, H L SUNDANCE 2FX3 x RC MS TRAIL BOSS 3652, sold to Nagle Ranch, Sidney, Montana.