43rd Annual Hart Angus Farm Production Sale

Date of Sale: Feb 26, 2018

Location: Sale held at the farm, Frederick, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Al Conover

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Averages:

86 Yearling Angus bulls – $5,550

5 Yearling Open Angus Heifers – $5,200

Hart Angus Farms presented a fantastic set of Angus bulls and select set of outstanding open heifers for their 43rd annual production sale. This set of bulls was to top end of over 250 bulls weaned, so the quality was deep from start to finish.

Topping the sale was lot 56, Hart Outright 7033, a Jan. 2017 son of Haynes Outright 452 with EPDs of: CED 7 BW 0.8 WW 78 YW 148 Milk 23 $B 163.10, selling to SEMEX, Guelph, Ontario, Canada for $20,000.

Lot 7, Hart Payweight Et 7518, a Feb. 2017 son of Basin Payweight 1682 with EPDs of: CED 9 BW 2.1 WW 86 YW 149 Milk 21 $B 155.04 sold to Joe Wagner, Brandon, Minnesota for $16,000.

SEMEX also purchased lot 1 at $15,000. Hart Bankroll 7086, is a Feb. 2017 son of Barstow Bankroll B73 with EPDs of: CED 16 BW -1.4 WW 71 YW 142 Milk 22 $B 176.23.

Lot 24, Hart Rampage 7213, a Feb. 2017 son of Quaker Hill Rampage OA36 sold to Haugen Cattle Co., Hannaford, North Dakota for $14,000.

Lot 8, Hart Payweight Et 7514, a Feb. 2017 son of Basin Payweight 1682 sold to Evan Duttenhofer, Wesport, South Dakota for $12,000.

The top selling heifer on the day was lot 91, Hart Miss Erica 7203, a Feb. 2017 daughter of Basin Payweight 1682 selling to Kevin Kalt, Warren, Minnesota for $6,000.