5L Red Angus Annual ‘Profit $eeker’ Spring Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: April 10, 2020
Location: At the Ranch-Sheridan, Montana
Auctioneer: Jim Birdwell
Support Local Journalism
Averages:
165 Red Angus Bulls – $4,338
6 Red SimmAngus Bulls – $3,083
32 Profit Plus Bulls – $3,789
6 Opti Bulls – $2,667
155 Commercial Yearling Heifers – $1,199
Larry Mehlhoff along with his family and crew held the Annual 5L Red Angus ‘Profit $eeker’ Spring Bull Sale April 10, 2020 at the Ranch near Sheridan, Montana. A large selection of “wide body” bulls was offered to buyers along with a fancy set or commercial heifers. Congratulations on a great sale!
Lot 165 at $20,000, 5L Bourne Free 850-164G, DOB 2/16/19, 5L BOURNE FREE 1345-83E x 5L OSCE 2943-850, Sold to Mushrush Red Angus, Elmdale, Kansas.
Lot 3 at $11,500, 5L BOURNE 945-60G, DOB 2/9/19, 5L BOURNE 117-48A x 5L ADINA 3267-945, Sold to Blew Partnership, Castleton, Kansas.
Lot 6 at $10,000, 5L BOURNE 4753-54G, DOB 2/8/19, 5L BOURNE 117-48A x 5L SILKWOOD 1227-4753, Sold to Memory Ranches, Wells, Nevada.
Lot 1 at $9,000, 5L RARITY 4787-531G, DOB 2/9/19, 5L ULTIMATUM 1893-03C x 5L BUBBLY 282-4787, Sold to Wedel Red Angus, Leoti, Kansas.
Lot 55 at $9,000, 5L WRANGLER 5007-03G, DOB 1/21/19, 5L WRANGLER 1974-166E x 5L BARBARA 4844-5007, Sold to Laramie Cattle Co., Recluse, Wyoming.
Top Profit Plus Bull:
Lot 213 $8,000, 5L BOURNE 9556-08G, DOB 1/25/19, 5L BOURNE 117-48A x 5L LANA 2998-9556, Sold to Gregg Hall, Filer, Idaho.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User