5L Red Angus Annual ‘Profit $eeker’ Spring Sale | TSLN.com
5L Red Angus Annual ‘Profit $eeker’ Spring Sale

Repeat customer Joe Egan, from Lamedeer, Montana was at the sale.

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 10, 2020

Location: At the Ranch-Sheridan, Montana

Auctioneer: Jim Birdwell


Averages:

165 Red Angus Bulls – $4,338

6 Red SimmAngus Bulls – $3,083

32 Profit Plus Bulls – $3,789

6 Opti Bulls – $2,667

155 Commercial Yearling Heifers – $1,199

Larry Mehlhoff along with his family and crew held the Annual 5L Red Angus ‘Profit $eeker’ Spring Bull Sale April 10, 2020 at the Ranch near Sheridan, Montana. A large selection of “wide body” bulls was offered to buyers along with a fancy set or commercial heifers. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 165 at $20,000, 5L Bourne Free 850-164G, DOB 2/16/19, 5L BOURNE FREE 1345-83E x 5L OSCE 2943-850, Sold to Mushrush Red Angus, Elmdale, Kansas.

Lot 3 at $11,500, 5L BOURNE 945-60G, DOB 2/9/19, 5L BOURNE 117-48A x 5L ADINA 3267-945, Sold to Blew Partnership, Castleton, Kansas.

Lot 6 at $10,000, 5L BOURNE 4753-54G, DOB 2/8/19, 5L BOURNE 117-48A x 5L SILKWOOD 1227-4753, Sold to Memory Ranches, Wells, Nevada.

Lot 1 at $9,000, 5L RARITY 4787-531G, DOB 2/9/19, 5L ULTIMATUM 1893-03C x 5L BUBBLY 282-4787, Sold to Wedel Red Angus, Leoti, Kansas.

Lot 55 at $9,000, 5L WRANGLER 5007-03G, DOB 1/21/19, 5L WRANGLER 1974-166E x 5L BARBARA 4844-5007, Sold to Laramie Cattle Co., Recluse, Wyoming.

Top Profit Plus Bull:

Lot 213 $8,000, 5L BOURNE 9556-08G, DOB 1/25/19, 5L BOURNE 117-48A x 5L LANA 2998-9556, Sold to Gregg Hall, Filer, Idaho.

