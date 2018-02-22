60th Annual Rausch Bull and Female Sale

Date: Feb. 19

Location: Rausch Ranch, west of Hoven, South Dakota

TSLN Rep: Chris Effling

Averages:

137 – Bulls – $4969

87 – 2 Yr Old Bulls – $4280

50 – Yrl Bulls – $5310

30 – Reg Heifers – $3383

183 – Registerable Heifers – $1539

16- Commercial Heifers – $1350

This was for an active, great sale in the midst of a snow and ice storm. Road conditions limited a third of the crowd. Phone and digital bidding played a big role in the sale. The Rausch family is thankful that those who came were able to return home safely. There are quality bulls left in the private treaty pens.

Top Selling Bulls

• Lot 43, R 3rd Revolution 4347, yearling bull, sold to Bolton Ranch, South Dakota for $11,500.

• Lot 1, R Spartan 4417, yearling bull, sold to Bolton Ranch for $10,000.

•Lot 60, R 4EVER 4986, 2-year-old, sold to Bolton Ranch for $9,000

• Lot 63, R Spartan 5696, 2-year-old, sold to Dutton Ranch, South Dakota, for $8,000

• Lot 6, R 4EVER 5217, yearling, sold to Crazy Cow Ranch, South Dakota, for $7,750

• Lot 3, R New York 4057, yearling, sold to Monahan Cattle Ranch, Nebraska, for $7,500.

• Lot 5, R Bonanza 5377, yearling bull, sold to Schneider Ranch, Inc., South Dakota, for $7,500.

• Lot 11, R. Centennial 5267, yearling bull, sold to O'Reilly Polled Herefords, California, for $7,500.

Top Selling Heifers

• Lot 151 R Miss New York 017, sold to Richard Scheid, North Dakota for $6,750

• Lot 154, R Miss Encore 137, sold to Nancy Dose, Minnesota, for $6,250.

Volume Buyers:

Prosper Farms, Colorado – 9; Wolcott Farms South Dakota, – 6 ; Bolton Ranch – 6 Bulls

Eichler Livestock, South Dakota – 55; Kolousek Farms, South Dakota – 28; Rockin B Ranch, Texas – 24; Koehn Herefords, North Dakota – 22 Females.