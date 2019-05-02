Production Sale Reports

Wedge Tent Ranch Angus Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek Date of Sale: April 24, 2019 Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle Averages: 15 Two Year Old Angus bulls – $4,700 29 Yearling Angus bulls –...
Fortune’s Rafter U Cross Angus 19th Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek Date of Sale: April 23, 2019 Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, SD Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar Averages: 99 Angus bulls – $5,050 Roger & Cory Fortune brought a great set...
Jorgensen Land & Cattle “Top 100” Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk Date of Sale: April 15, 2019 Location: Sale held at Jorgensen Headquarters, Ideal, SD Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs Averages: 97 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $7,463 Excellent day for the Jorgensen Family and...
Sellman Ranch Annual Performance Bull Sale
Date: April 19, 2019 Auctioneer: Jack Hunter Location: Crawford Livestock Market, Crawford, NE Average: 124 Bulls – $3,780 This was a rescheduled sale from Mar. 22. Great sale for the Sellman family. Top Selling Angus:...
Mangen Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick Date of Sale: April 25, 2019 Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fourhe, South Dakota Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar Averages: 143 Yearling Bulls – $5,498 April 25, 2019 found a powerful set...
Medicine Rocks Ranch Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick Date of Sale: April 26, 2019 Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, North Dakota Auctioneer: Joe Goggins Averages: 76 Yearling Bulls – $3,934 76 Commercial Yearling Heifers – $1,190 Once again Medicine...
Schaak Ranch Annual Angus Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk Date of Sale: May 1, 2019 Location: Sale held at the ranch near Wall, SD Auctioneer: Wyatt Schaak Averages: 58 Yearling Angus bulls – $4,272 12 Two Year old Angus bulls...
Ma & Pa Angus Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk Date of Sale: April 29, 2019 Location: Presho Livestock Auction, Presho, SD Auctioneer: Ron Volmer Averages: 52 Yearling Angus bulls – $3,771 75 Commercial open Angus heifers – $1,270 It was...
15th Annual Red Western Red Angus Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk Date of Sale: April 26, 2019 Location: Crawford Livestock Auction, Crawford, NE Auctioneer: Matt Lowery Averages: 21 Yearling Red Angus Bulls – $4,916 17 – 18 Month Old Red Angus bulls...
McDonnell Angus Beef country Genetics
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens Date of Sale: May 1, 2019 Location: Bowman Livestock , Bowman, North Dakota Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar Averages: 87 Angus Bulls – $4,032 Lot 823 at $17,000, MJB 823 Of 9C 204Z...
Sale Report: Highview Charolais Farm
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens Date of Sale: April 23, 2019 Location: Mobridge Livestock Mobridge, SD Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar Averages: 23 Charolais Bulls – $2,711 Sale Highlights: Lot 16 at $6,250 HCF Venture 8029 Pld a...
Lindskov-Thiel Ranch 38th Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk Date: April 20, 2019 Location: at the ranch north of Isabel, SD Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar Averages: 159 Yrlg Reg. Charolais Bulls – $10,231 70 Yrlg...
Opp Angus 45th Annual Performance Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick Date of Sale: April 24, 2019 Location: Stockmen’s West- Dickinson, North Dakota Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar Averages: 82 Angus Bulls – $3,545 39 Angus Heifers – $1,392 The Opp family offered a...
Currant Creek Angus
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick Date of Sale: April 23, 2019 Location: Miles City Livestock Commission, Miles City, Montana Auctioneer: Rob Fraser Averages: 31 Fall Yearling Bulls – $4,677 72 Yearling Bulls – $3,670 103 Total...
Stuber Ranch 51st Annual Poduction Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens Date of Sale: April 20, 2019 Location: at the ranch in Bowman, North Dakota Auctioneer: Joe Goggins & Greg Goggins Averages: 95 bulls – $4,321 45 registered open heifers – $2,064...
DeGrand Angus Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick Date of Sale: 04-19-19 Location: Fallon County Fairgrounds Indoor Arena, Baker, Montana Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar Averages 98 yearling bulls – $4,508 A beautiful spring day 4/19/19, with temperatures reaching the middle...
Vollmer Angus Ranch 42nd Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens Date of Sale: 04/23/2019 Location: Wing, North Dakota Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs Averages: 104 Angus bulls – $4,286 5 Sim-Angus bulls – $2,050 Sale Highlights: Lot 14 at $9,500, VAR Road Trip...
Reich Ranch 62nd Annual Charolais Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek Date of Sale: April 19, 2019 Location: Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, SD Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar Averages: 33 Yearling Charolais bulls – $3,275 With last week’s snow storm, Tim...
CS Angus Ranch Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk Date of Sale: April 19, 2019 Location: Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, SD Auctioneer: Jon Millar Averages: 18 Yearling Angus bulls – $2,916 CS Angus, Craig and Shelby Weirather presented a...
Bar 69 Angus 31st Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk Date of Sale: 04/04/2019 Location: Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, South Dakota Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar Averages: 57 yearling Angus bulls – $4,916 50 commercial open Angus heifers – $1,350 Craig and...