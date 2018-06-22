9th Annual Full House Elite Performance Horse Sale

Date of Sale: June 16, 2018

Location: Weston County Fair Grounds, Newcastle, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Averages:

Top 10 – $21,850

top 20 – $18,250

Sale average – $13,750

Full House Elite Performane Horse sale offered a very nice set of geldings that would take you to the ropings and do all the ranch work! The seats were full for this exciting 9th annual sale.

* Lot 3 at $31,000, consigned by Craig Deveraux Family, 2005 Chestnut Gelding, LAZYMOTHERFRECKLES sired by JC Bars Express x CD Colonels Callgirl, sold to Randi Biggerstaff, Glade Park, CO.

* Lot 19 at $28,000 consigned by Craig Deveraux Family, 2010 Gray Gelding, TEJONA LEO sired by Tuba Leo x Sonoiotas Flit, sold to Lazy E Double Bar Ranch, Debeque, CO.

* Lot 13 at $27,000 Consigned by Craig Deveraux Family, 2009 Palomino Gelding, SPANISH 006, sired by Lopez 008 x Frenchmans Parfait, sold to Katerine Sandrini-Dietzen, Newcastle, WY.

*Lot 6 at $21,000 consigned by Trey and Doug Young, 2008 Roan Gelding ROANI RICHOCHET, sired by Smart Little Richochet x Ladys Texas Time, sold to Cali Griffin, Yukon, OK