Apex Angus 45th Annual Production Sale
March 8, 2018
Date of Sale: March 6, 2018
Location: Valier, Montana
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott
Averages:
119 Yearling Bulls – $5,185
110 Commercial Yearling Heifers – $1,118
12 Pairs – $1,900
Lot 2 $11,500 to Heuchert Willow Creek Ranch, Hensel, North Dakota; Apex Element 027; 1/14/17; Poss Element 215 x VAR Rockytop.
Lot 31 $9,500 to Freeman Ranch, Augusta, Montana; Apex Iron Mountain 3307;1/31/17; Apex Iron Mountain 7105 x TC Aberdeen 759.
Lot 21 $9,000 to Cattle Connections, Kearney, Nebraska; Apex Iron Mountain 177; 1/15/17; Shipwheel Iron Mountain 2539 x HARB Windy 702.
Lot 1 $8,000 to SMH Cattle Company, Polson, Montana; Apex Super Duty 097; 1/14/17; Apex Active Duty 1703 x Basin Payweight 1682.
Lot 4 $8,000 to Cattle Connections, Kearney, Nebraska; Apex Pay Dirt 197; 1/15/17; Apex Pay Dirt 055 x WMR Hero 829.