Sonstegard Cattle Company LLC Bull Sale
April 26, 2018
TSLN Rep
Dennis Ginkens
Name of Sale
Sonstegard Cattle Company LLC Bull Sale
Date of Sale
2017-04-22
Location
at the Farm Montevideo,MN
Auctioneer
Kyle Gilchrist
Sales Manager
none
Averages
15 Two year ol Bulls averaged $3403
60yearling Bulls averaged $3739
Sale Highlights
There was a great crowd on hand for this rescheduled bull sale. The Sonstegard family picked a very nice spring day to offer an outstanding set of Red Angus bulls.
Lot 13 at $9,250, 3SCC ESCAPE E14, Dob 2-14-20147, Reg 3766061, 1DRA Deliverance 4006 x 3SCC Bo nnie C32, sold to Larson Lost River Livestock, Clearbrook, Minnesota.
Lot 15 at $9,000, 3SCC DEFENDER E507, Dob 2-24-2017, Reg 33827529, 5L Defender 560-30Z x BSKE Lark C440, sold to Travis Albrecht, Thurston, Nebraska.
Lot 5 at $7,000, 3SCC DETAIL E87, Dob 2-27-2017, Reg 3766147, 3SCC Domain A163 x 3SCC Sierra T82, sold to Westphal Red Angus, Grass Range, Montana.
Lot 10 at $6,750, 3SCC POTENTIAL E37, Dob 2-20-2017, Reg 37666079, 5L Advavtage 560-68B x 3SC Esthet C422, sold to Joel Lauer, Clearwater, Minnesota.
