TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick, Dan Piroutek

Name of Sale: Wicks Cattle Sim Angus Bull Sale

Date of Sale: Feb. 4, 2019

Location: WIX Barn and Lodge

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

54 bulls – $4,050

Despite sub zero temperatures, Feb. 4, 2019, found the seats at WIX Barn & Lodge filled with both repeat buyers and new faces for the Wicks Cattle Sim Angus Bull Sale. Buyers were offered a set of rugged, powerful, well conditioned bulls backed with a guarantee from a family run operation and reputation outfit. Congratulations to the Wicks family for a successful sale!

Lot #30 at $8,000, WIX F105, DOB 3/8/18, REG#3493305, TJ MAIN EVENT 503B x WIXZX53, sold to Jason Signalness from Watford City, North Dakota.

Lot #47 at $7,000, WIX F140, DOB 3/13/18, REG#3493332, W/C UNITED 956Y x WIX-U21A JOSE , sold to Jason Signalness.

Lot #14 at $6,750, WIX F59, DOB 3/5/18, REG#3493343, W/C UNITED 956Y x WIX 568B, sold to Wayne Nelson from Buffalo, South Dakota.

Lot #16 at $6.500, WIX F63, DOB 3/5/18, REG#3493212, W/C LOCK N LOAD 706Z x MISS WIX Y964, sold to Larry Pavlenko from Dunn Center, North Dakota.

Lot #61 at $5,500, ES FD43, DOB 2/4/18, REG#3400084, LEACHMAN CADILLAC LO25A x WS PRIME TIME B6, sold to Scott Dockter from Denhoff, North Dakota.

Lot #62 at $5.500, ES FD51, DOB 2/4/18, REG#3400085, LEACHMAN CADILLAC LO25A x WS PRIME TIME B6, sold to Scott Dockter.