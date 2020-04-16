Thomas Ranch 48th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: April 14, 2020
Location: Sale held at the ranch, near Harrold, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar & Lynn Weishaar
Support Local Journalism
Averages:
108 Angus Bulls – $3,652
25 Sim-Angus Bulls – $4,040
39 Red Angus Bulls – $3,724
59 Charolais Bulls – $3,622
69 Angus Heifers – $1,416
16 Red Angus Heifers – $1,258
16 Charolais Heifers – $1,142
Very nice sale for the Thomas family. Excellent set of bulls and females that sold into 14 states and Canada. With several breeds represented, there was a bull to fit any ranching operation.
Top Angus bulls:
Lot 104, TR Monumental 9098G, 3/19 son of EXAR Monumental 6056B x Basin Payweight 1682, to C & S Cattle, Orient, SD for $12,000.
Lot 49, TR MR Comrade 9038G, 2/19 son of Connealy Comrade 1385 x VAR Field Ready 4245, to Zack Kearns, Rushville, NE for $10,000.
Lot 75, TR MR Stunner 9190G, 3/19 son of Musgrave 315 Stunner x Mogck Bullseye to Travis Hofer, Bridgewater, SD for $8,500.
Lot 71, TR MR Ashland 9173G, 3/19 son of GAR Ashland x Sitz Upward 307R to Breck Bean, Fort Handrock, TX at $8,500.
Top Sim-Angus bulls:
Lot 121, TMAS MR Surelock 9756G, 4/19 son of WINC Surelock 634D x HR Hoc Broker to Jordan Holt, Aberdeen, SD for $7,000.
Lot 120, TMAS MR Frontier 9705G, 3/19 son of CCR Frontier 0053Z x Mr. NLC Upgrade U8676 to Krebs Ranch, Gordon, NE for $5,500.
Top Red Angus bulls:
Lot 157, TMAS Mr. Lexus 906G, 2/19 son of Damar Next D852 x Loosli Right Direction 308 to Ft. Hays State University, Ft. Hays, KS for $14,500.
Lot 137, TMAS MR Powereye 9701G ET, 2/19 son of Red Soo Line Powereye 161X x Citation 138 to Brian Smith, Rigby, ID for $10,000.
Top Charolais bulls:
Lot 176, CAG TR Cartel 9620G ET, 3/19 son of TR MR Firewater 5792RET x M&M Raptor 8122 Pld to Luke Boutiellier for $22,000.
Lot 177, CAG TR Carbon Fire 9611G ET, 2/19 son of TR MR Firewater 5792RET x M&M Raptor 8122 Pld to Brian Smith, Rigby, ID for $13,500.
The top selling heifer of the day was an Angus heifer, lot 342, 9220G, 3/19 daughter of Bubs Southern Charm x SAV Final Answer 0035 for $5,750 to Scott Jacobson, Pierre, SD.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.