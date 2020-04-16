Garrigan Land & Cattle Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Mason Dietterle

Date of Sale: March 6, 2020

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Dace Harper

Averages:

48 Angus & Red Angus Yearling bulls – $2,855

Riley & Callie Garrigan and Justin & Somer Garrigan and their young families held the Annual Garrigan Land & Cattle Bull sale on April 6 in Faith, SD.

The goal at Garrigan Land & Cattle is to produce functional, eye appealing, structurally sound cattle that breed back every year. Tho they are very conscious of all the numbers and data, they are focusing on consistency rather than the outliers that blow the numbers through the roof.

Top Angus bulls:

Lot 10X, GLC Stout 319, 3/19 son of VDAR Stout 2837 x Syndgen CC & 7 to Brice Carmichael, Meadow, SD for $4500.

Lot 9, GLC Foundation 049, 3/19 son of S Foundation 514 x Connealy Black Granite to Gary Price, Faith, SD for $4250.

Lot 5, GLC Foundation 069, 3/19 son of S Foundation 514 x SAV Resource 1441 to Brice Carmichael, Meadow, SD for $4000.

Top Red Angus bulls:

Lot 40, GLC Domain 5299, a 3/19 son of 3SCC Domain A163 x CTS S Bar U Nebula X723 to Newton Brown, Faith, SD for $4500.

Lot 37, GLC Smokey 5639, 3/19 son of Tmas Mr. Smokey 731E x CTS S Bar U Nebula 320 to Larry Schuelke, Mud Butte, SD for $4000. F