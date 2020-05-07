Medicine Rock Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com
Medicine Rock Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale

Production Sale Reports Sale-reports |

Butch Nagle, Circle, Montana bought several bulls

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 24, 2020

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins


Averages:

70 Yearling Bulls – $3,393

77 Commercial Yearling Heifers – $1,042

It was a beautiful spring day for the Annual Medicine Rock Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale, April 24, 2020 held at Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, North Dakota. A powerful set of bulls along with a fancy select offering of commercial heifers were offered to the buyers. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 60 at $5,500, MED ROCK EFFECTIVE 964, DOB 3/8/19, SCHIEFELBEIN EFFECTIVE 61 x MED ROCK ELONCA CC 710, Sold to Hidden Water Ranch, Willard, Montana.

Lot 35 at $5,250, MED ROCK CEDAR INNOVATE 912, DOB 3/31/19, MAR INNOVATION 251 x MED ROCK GOLD CEDAR 039, Sold to Butch Nagle, Circle, Montana.

6 Other bulls sold for $5,000 each:

Lot 32 and 34 to Butch Nagle.

Lot 31 to John Johnson, Buffalo, South Dakota.

Lot 26 to Charles Humbracht, Camp Crook, South Dakota.

Lot 27 to Leroy Schallenberger, Ekalaka, Montana.

Lot 21 to Thomas Teske, Scranton, North Dakota.

Production Sale Reports
